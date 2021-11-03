Botafogo x Confidence: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

This Wednesday, at 7pm, Botafogo and Confiança face off at the Nilton Santos Stadium, in a match valid for the 33rd round of the Serie B. Alvinegro is looking for another triumph at home and expects a stumbling block from Coritiba to take the lead in the championship. Dragão, on the other hand, expects a victory to continue in the fight to remain in the second division.

The best home team of the competition will play at home in search of another great result in front of their fans. If they win, Botafogo can take the lead in Serie B, but they need a stumbling block from Coritiba, who plays with Operário in the round. Alvinegro is with 56 points, while the Thigh leads with 58.

Botafogo suffered a great loss for the confrontation. One of the team’s main highlights of the season, Chay was injured in the last match, against Goiás. Enderson Moreira will have to ‘break his head’ to replace the player, who has eight goals and seven assists in the league. The attacking midfielder is out of the game and has no defined recovery period.

DATASHEET



Botafogo x Trust

Brazilian Championship Series B – 33rd round



Date and time: 11/03/2021, at 7 pm

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Sávio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Premiere

LIKELY TEAM



BOTAFOGO (Technician: Enderson Moreira)

Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo; Barreto, Pedro Castro and Luiz Henrique; Ronald, Marco Antônio and Rafael Navarro.

Suspended: Nobody

Hanging: Diego Loureiro, Diego Gonçalves, Marco Antônio, Barreto, Carli, Carlinhos and Pedro Castro

Outside: Kitty and Chay

TRUST (Technician: Luizinho Lopes)

Rafael Santos, Jonathan Bocão, Nirley, Adalberto and João Paulo; Vinícius Barba, Rafael Vila, Álvaro and Ítalo; Williams Santana and Hernane Brocador (Lohan).



Suspended: Madison

Hanging: Nirley, Isaac, Neto Berola, Hernane Brocador, Madison, Jonathan Bocão and Adalberto

Outside: Everton, Nery Bareiro, Jhemerson and Robinho (injured) and Madison (suspended).