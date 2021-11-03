Bozzella: ‘I was surprised how Moro seeks to build a country project’

× Photo: The Antagonist

The vice president of the PSL Junior Bozzella stated earlier in an interview with Antagonist Chat who was surprised by the way the former judge Sergio Moro has been working for a broad democratic country project.

Moro will join Podemos on November 10, in a hybrid event at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center. will be the first official step in the dispute for the Planalto Palace.

“Actually, I’ve been talking to Sérgio Moro for about a month and a half. We created an empathy. And the entire political agenda that we have been building, it has been very fast paced. The way in which Moro, in a very versatile way and with a republican posture, has been moving to build a project for a country has called my attention.”, said the federal deputy (photo).

On the possible support of União Brasil, the party that will emerge from the merger between DEM and PSL, for Moro’s candidacy, Bozzella preached caution. But he said that, at the moment, Moro is the best candidate of the so-called “third way”, as internal party polls show that the former judge would already have at least 10% of voting intentions, even though he is not officially working for his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

“We need to have the humility for us to understand that in this election it is necessary to break the polarization. With all due respect to my friends, if they are well positioned in the future next year, we will have to back down. It’s time for [João] Pain? Now it’s time to [Luiz Henrique] Mandetta? What we cannot do is interdict the possibilities within the democratic pole”, defended the parliamentarian, in relation to Moro’s candidacy.

