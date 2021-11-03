brand reveals details of its first electric car

After some resistance, Toyota will finally enter the world of electric-powered cars. Developed in conjunction with Subaru, the bZ4X arrives as the first of seven zero-emission models from the new bZ (Beyond Zero) line, with releases scheduled for 2025 worldwide. Its debut took place in April, during the Shanghai Show (China). Now, however, the brand revealed other details of the SUV, which hits the market in mid 2022.

Starting with the design, the model follows exactly the lines presented in the concept. Full of deformed and striking creases, the SUV has as one of the main highlights the front fenders in black plastic, which – unlike conventional versions – not only surround the wheel boxes, but extend to the headlights region.

At the back, it has lanterns connected by an illuminated frieze and split airfoil. In this sense, to give an even more futuristic look, the interior follows the Peugeot style and has an instrument panel higher than the steering wheel. The multimedia center is generously sized (not specified by the brand) and there is a joystick steering wheel option. Precisely, the one that looks like an airplane.

How is this steering wheel?

It’s not just the steering wheel that has a different shape on the Toyota bZ4X. Technology also innovates. According to the Japanese brand, the electric SUV has a new electronic steering system. This allows the steering to not be connected to the wheels.

The optional feature works, in principle, without cables and gears, like the “fly-by-wire” system of commercial aircraft – such as those from Airbus and Embraer. In practice, more accurate responses and elimination of ground interference appear as highlights.

other details

When it introduced the bZ4X in April, Toyota, however, didn’t reveal many details about propulsion/batteries. However, this time, all the data from the SUV – which is similar in size to the RAV4 – was revealed.