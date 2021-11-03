Brasil de Pelotas is downgraded to series C at Brasileirão

The reality of Brasil de Pelotas is to go down one more step and play next year’s C series. The victory of Londrina, 1-0, against Remo, and Brusque, by 4-3, against Náutico, on Tuesday night, resulted in the relegation of Xavante, current lantern of the competition, with just 23 points – the Paraná were the 17th at the start of the round, with 35 and, with the current 38, can no longer be reached, with five rounds to go.

Brazil itself left the scene ready for its relegation throughout the competition. The last act took place hours before, in Bento Freitas. Even with the numerical superiority, Xavante was overtaken by Avaí, 1-0 – The goal of the match was scored by Copete, at 22 minutes of the complementary stage.

Team captain, Leandro Camilo was one of the athletes who spoke to the press when leaving the field after the end of the match. “I just have to apologize. We started very poorly in the competition and I believe we are reaping everything we sowed.” The defender also stated that the extra-field problems and the signings helped in the team’s bad moment. “Unfortunately, at the end of the competition, four fall, and we were one of them. I just have to apologize to the fans,” he added.

Throughout the competition, Xavante did not know what it was to have regularity. There was a lot of change in the bunker command – there were two during the competition. Cláudio Tencati left the club in July, being replaced by Cléber Gaucho. The latter was fired nearly a month after taking office, leaving the job to Jerson Testoni.





In 33 games, Brazil only won four and drew 11. It is currently the worst attack in the competition, with only 21 goals scored and one of the most leaked defenses, with 42 conceded goals – a balance of -21. In the next round, the team will face Sampaio Corrêa, in Maranhão.