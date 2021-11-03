Brasil de Pelotas is the first relegated to Serie C at Brasileirão | Brazil of pellets

The lantern Brasil de Pelotas is the first relegated in Serie B. Brusque’s victories over Náutico and Londrina over Remo, on Tuesday night, added to the Xavante defeat by 1-0 against Avaí, at Bento Freitas , make official the downfall of the club from Rio Grande do Sul to Series C of the Brazilian Championship.
There are five rounds left for the end of the participation of Brazil, which has 23 points and is the bottom in Serie B. Therefore, fifteen points are up for grabs. Xavante can reach the same 38 points as Brusque, 15th, Ponte Preta, 16th and Londrina, 17th.
Santa Catarina has 11 victories and can no longer be achieved by the gauchos. Londrina and Ponte Preta have nine victories, a number that Brazil could still reach. But the table reserves a direct duel between the two in the 36th round.
Brasil de Pelotas is in the C Series of Brasileirão — Photo: GIANCARLO SANTORUM/AGENCY F8/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
The game between Paraná and São Paulo ensures that at least one of the clubs still scores until the end of the competition, which officially relegates Xavante to Serie C. Macaca still plays on Tuesday night against Goiás and can score points before that.
– Just apologize to the fans, I believe we started very badly in the competition, we are reaping what we sowed at the beginning. We started off badly, a little disorganized. We are here to try to honor and defend the club until the last game – said Leandro Camilo after the defeat by Avaí.
Brasil de Pelotas was in the B Series of Brasileirão since 2015 and in recent seasons has invested in the remodeling of the Bento Freitas Stadium. However, the year was marked by a financial crisis, with delayed salaries and even the threat of fans to the group.