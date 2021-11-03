Brasília is the third capital with the biggest increase in the price of gasoline – News

Gasoline registered an increase of 5%, on average, in the price charged by stations in the Federal District. As a result, Brasília became the capital with the third highest rise in prices in the country, according to the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The data are part of a survey that was released last Monday (1). According to the national ranking, Goiânia registered the biggest increase with 7%.

The ANP monitored prices over the last week, from Sunday (24) to Saturday (30). In DF, the liter of fuel was found at R$ 6.89 on average, and the previous week, the average price was R$ 6.58. At more expensive stations, the value reached R$ 7.19. This Tuesday (2), there are already stations that are charging up to R$ 7.29.

This increase occurred after the 7.05% readjustment in the cost of distributors at the refineries. The values ​​began to be valid last Tuesday (26).

According to Petrobras, the increase took into account the competitive pricing practice adopted five years ago by the state-owned company and should result in an increase of, on average, R$ 0.15 in the price of a liter of gasoline and R$ 0.24 diesel charged to drivers at service stations.

The Ministry of Justice even demanded that Petrobras and Transpetro provide clarifications on the increase in fuel prices and possible risks in fuel supply.