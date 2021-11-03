Brazil has a significant increase in Covid’s transmission rate – News

Brazil once again presented an increase in the transmission rate (Rt) of the Covid-19, as pointed out by the weekly report by Imperial College, a university in the United Kingdom, which centralizes world data on the pandemic. This week, which began last Monday, the country’s index is at 1.04, which means that an infected person will transmit the disease to 104 people.

A transmission rate above 1 for more than four weeks indicates that the pandemic is out of control in the country. In the last week, the number was 0.68, that is, one patient went on Covid-19 to 68 healthy.

On October 12th, Brazil reached the rate of 0.60, the lowest rate since April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic here. In September, the university reported two weeks above 1. In October, the weeks had numbers that indicate a slowdown in the pace of the pandemic.

The report also predicts the death of about 2,600 people this week. The Rt is considered one of the main references for the evolution of the pandemic in countries, but it is a national average, it may not be very faithful to local realities.

According to DataSus numbers (IT department that centralizes information from the Unified Health System), the country has 121 million people fully vaccinated, which represents 56.7% of the immunized population. With the first dose, there are already 155.2 million Brazilians, 72.7% of the national population. According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the country has 213.3 million inhabitants.

Until last Tuesday (2), Brazil registered 149 deaths and 6,431 new diagnosed cases of Covid-19, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries). The moving average of deaths in the last seven days is 261 and that of new cases, 10,306.