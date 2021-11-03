Brazilians can now have 4TB on iCloud+; know how – MacMagazine

Today, Apple made the launch of the plan official Premium of Apple One — yes, no Premier, as he is called in the rest of the world — in Brazil. The subscription gives access to the Apple Music, to Apple TV+, to Apple Arcade, to Apple Fitness+ and the 2TB of storage on iCloud+.

In addition, with the launch of the new modality, it is finally possible to have 4TB of storage on iCloud+ — something that was already available in other countries with access to the Premier plan, but which is now also possible to be done in Brazil and Portugal.

It’s great news for anyone who needs a lot of space, isn’t it? Check out how to have this huge amount of space in the cloud below.

How to have 4TB of space on iCloud+

To access this amount of storage space, you must first subscribe to Apple One Premium, available through BRL 69.50 monthly. The path is basic: just login Settings ” [seu nome/ID Apple] » Subscriptions and sign the plan.

One thing to note is that when you migrate to it, your old iCloud+ storage plan is automatically canceled. Then, you need to re-subscribe to the 2TB storage plan — outside of the Apple One — for R$34.90 monthly.

To do this, just go back and access Settings » iCloud » Manage Storage » Change Plan.

Image: Cleiton Silvano

Note that when you enter this screen, right below “R$34.90 per month”, Apple informs you that you will have a total of 4TB of storage on iCloud+. Obviously, the combined price of BRL 104.40 it’s not for everyone, but if you have all this need for space, you’re probably willing to spend it. 😉

Apple also shows that it is possible to add another 50GB or 200GB in the plan, for those who only need a little more than 2TB.