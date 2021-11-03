Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, probably committed suicide, say police | World

Laundrie died in a nature reserve in the state of Florida, United States. He was missing for over a month, and was wanted by US authorities. His remains were found on October 20th.

He wasn’t officially considered a suspect in the death when he disappeared, just a “person of interest” in the case, but he was accused of using the young woman’s credit card after she disappeared. His death makes it difficult but not interrupting the investigation.

Gabby Petito: Influencer’s disappearance and death cause commotion in the US

“That guy probably committed suicide, he was exactly where we thought he would be,” Sheriff Hoffman said.

Laundrie’s remains were found next to a backpack and a computer on October 20th.

To identify the body, the dental arch was used.

It was not possible to identify the cause or the time when he died. The bones were sent for analysis.

On October 25, Laundrie’s family attorney claimed that the autopsy had been inconclusive.

Todd Garrison, a police chief, explained a comment he himself made at a press conference on Sept. 16 — on that occasion he claimed he knew where Laundrie was. However, Laundrie was probably already dead that day. Garrison said the monitoring team confused Laundrie and his mother.

FBI finds body that could be of Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito left her job in July to travel with her fiance in a van, and documented the trip mostly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which she and Laundrie appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

Brian Laundrie returned home to Florida alone on Sept. 1 without talking about Petito’s whereabouts. He left home again on the 14th, saying he was going to hike in the reserve, in the same state.

At that time, Petito was already considered a missing person. Laundrie left the house without taking her wallet and cell phone. His parents feared he would do something to himself.

The young woman had been missing since Sept. 11, when the influencer’s parents approached the police after she did not respond to calls or text messages for several days.

Eight days later, the young woman’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

On Aug. 12, Utah police had dealt with an alleged domestic violence case involving the couple. In addition, a video surfaced (watch above) with Petito crying and complaining about his mental health to a police officer. Laundrie claimed that Petito assaulted him after an argument.