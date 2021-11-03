Britney’s lawyer demands explanation about surveillance from her father

Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said the singer’s father Jamie Spears asked the judge to end the 13-year custody in execution after denying answering questions among them, allegations that he bugged her bedroom. daughter.

Information is from TMZ. In court documents, the lawyer requires “all documents and communications relating to any recording or listening device in Britney Spears’ home or bedroom, including all documents and communications relating to the decision to place any recording or listening device and records of any recording.”

Rosengart also requires all records related to electronic surveillance, monitoring, cloning or recording of the singer’s personal phone activity for evidence of her parent’s abuse.

Britney’s lawyer also revealed the email received by the singer’s father’s lawyer on October 22:

As far as Jamie is concerned, the guardianship is complete and can be terminated immediately. Therefore, it is stated in no uncertain terms, my client has no interest in continuing the guardianship and I will join in any effort to terminate immediately.

Rosengart he also reported to TMZ that he disagreed with the agreement and stated that he would continue with the action.

“It doesn’t matter at present whether Mr. Spears’ reversal was motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or avoid his testimony or respond to the excellent discovery that was served to him in August.”

understand the case

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, had her guardianship since 2008, that is, he was the one who gave the final say in several decisions in the artist’s life, for example, whether she will marry or not. The legal arrangement began due to concerns over the mental health of Britney, who was hospitalized twice in 2008 in the psychiatric ward of a hospital.

Since then, Britney’s father and a lawyer have taken control of her personal and business affairs. The singer tried to remove her father from her guardianship in 2020, but a judge denied it and extended the guardianship until September 2021. Fans of the artist even made a move called “Free Britney” to end the guardianship.

In February, The New York Times released a documentary called “Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star”, which shows the ups and downs of Britney’s career and details of the singer’s tutelage, which rekindled the controversy surrounding the subject. .