Bruna Marquezine appears naked in a relaxing bath

Bruna Marquezine always gets high praise for her beauty and good shape. The actress returned to making fans even more passionate, by releasing a video in which she appears totally naked in a bathtub.

Bathing with great sensuality, the famous he didn’t let any part of his body be displayed, and even so, he managed to arouse the imagination of admirers. The moment was so successful that a fan club of the muse insisted on promoting the cat’s bath on her Instagram profile.

“Guys, in this cold weather I really wanted to take a bath like this”, joked a young man. “Too perfect, the girl doesn’t have a single defect,” said the second person. “Guys, what a shock”, completed the last one.

vented

In conversation with the Marie Claire, Bruna Marquezine highlighted that, after a long time no longer feels charged to take a stand on all issues. According to her, only her truths are exposed to fans.

“Nowadays I don’t feel pressured anymore, because I only talk about what I want and what I master. In my networks you will see that I only talk about what I really believe, about what I think needs more attention, to broaden the dialogue. I honestly don’t charge myself to talk about everything all the time,” he argued.

Feminism

Young, Bruna is another famous woman who defends the cause of feminism. In conversation with the Vogue, she highlighted the way she became interested in the history of the movement, and said that when she read, she realized that she was surrounded by sexist people.

“I remember when I started to understand and hear more about feminism. That’s when I realized that I was a daily victim of the macho culture. More than that, I realized that other women constantly go through tragic cases and irreversible stories because of this culture. So, in a way, what gives me strength is seeing that what I say has an impact on people. That they are interested in what I believe and fight for, and start to embrace the cause. And that’s the kind of effect we see when women come together for what they believe in,” she said.

Soon after, the ex-partner of Neymar talked about suffering cancellation on the web. “On my networks I only talk about what I really believe. About what I think needs more attention, to broaden the dialogue. (…) I allow myself to talk only about what I want and what I master, subjects that I really believe. It bothers me a lot to see the current scenario of things (about internet cancellation)”, he said.

