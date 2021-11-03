Bruna Marquezine criticized for wearing sexy nurse costume on Halloween · TV News

After wearing a sexy nurse costume on Halloween last weekend, Bruna Marquezine was criticized by the São Paulo Regional Nursing Council (Coren-SP) for “sexualizing the profession”. “We vehemently repudiate this conduct,” declared the agency on social networks on Tuesday (2).

In the statement, Coren-SP said it had previously criticized other actresses for the same reason and highlighted the disrespect practiced during Carnival, Halloween, etc.

“Nursing fantasies devalue nursing professionalism. Nursing is a profession that requires technical knowledge, years of study and a lot of commitment and dedication in their daily lives,” the council began.

Furthermore, as it is a predominantly female category, with more than 80% women, it suffers the impacts of gender inequalities, which include episodes of violence and harassment. For these and many other reasons, it is unacceptable that the nurse costume, used in carnivals, Halloween parties and satires continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers.

“The theme has been the target of interventions by Coren-SP on several occasions, such as the episode in which actresses Giovanna Ewbank and Ingrid Guimarães humbly portrayed themselves for having appropriated the image of the profession with a sexual connotation”, recalled the institution.

“We came across recent Halloween celebrations with actress Bruna Marquezine dressed as what the media called a ‘sexy nurse.’ or ‘very sexy nurse,'” he quoted.

“We vehemently repudiate this conduct, as it encourages the sexualization of a category that has struggled for decades for appreciation and respect. They are workers who face successive workdays, at home and in their professional routine, and who do not deserve or should be stereotyped in this way” , criticized the São Paulo Regional Nursing Council.

“Coren-SP defends that all humor and fun are valid as long as they do not harm or cause any negative impact on the lives of others. Therefore, it appeals to society and opinion makers: respect and value women in Nursing”, concluded.

Check out the Coren-SP publication: