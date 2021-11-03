Bruna Marquezine dresses up as a nurse and is criticized for advice

Actress Bruna Marquezine, 26, ended up getting involved in a controversial series last Halloween. She married revolt by publishing, on her social networks, images in which she appears dressed as a nurse for the October 31st festivities.

With an eye on the episode, the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP) issued a statement yesterday repudiating attitudes such as Marquezine’s, which, in the view of the regulatory body, “devalue nursing professionalism”.

Bruna Marquezine has not, at least for the time being, commented on the criticism she has been receiving for her fantasy. However, the actress deleted the photos with the controversial costume that she had shared in the Stories from your Instagram.

Read below the full communiqué from Coren-SP:

“Nurse fantasies devalue nursing professionalism

Nursing is a profession that requires technical knowledge, years of study and a lot of commitment and dedication in their daily lives. Furthermore, as it is a predominantly female category, with more than 80% women, it suffers the impacts of gender inequalities, which include episodes of violence and harassment.

For these and many other reasons, it is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, Halloween parties and satires, continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers.

The theme has been the target of interventions by Coren-SP on several occasions, such as the episode in which actresses Giovanna Ewbank and Ingrid Guimarães humbly portrayed themselves for having appropriated the image of the profession with a sexual connotation. We came across recent Halloween celebrations with actress Bruna Marquezine dressed as what the media called a ‘sexy nurse’. Also with posts by influencers such as Cátia Damasceno, who made a poll for followers to choose on the fantasy of a cat woman or a ‘very sexy nurse’; and Thais Massa who dressed up as such.

We vehemently repudiate this conduct, as it encourages the sexualization of a category that has struggled for decades for appreciation and respect. They are workers who face successive workdays, at home and in their professional routine, and who do not deserve or should be stereotyped in this way.

Coren-SP defends that all humor and fun are valid as long as they do not harm or cause any negative impact on the lives of others. That is why she appeals to society and opinion makers: respect and value women in nursing.”