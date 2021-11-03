Bruna Marquezine is criticized for nursing advice after fantasy

The Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP) released a note repudiating the Halloween costume used by Bruna Marquezine. The actress was detonated in networks after wearing a nurse’s outfit to a party.

“Nursing is a profession that requires technical knowledge, years of study and a lot of commitment and dedication in their daily lives. Furthermore, as it is a predominantly female category, with more than 80% of women, it suffers the impacts of gender inequalities, which include episodes of violence and harassment”, says part of the statement.

“For these and many other reasons, it is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, Halloween parties and satires continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers”, he adds.

Comments in the publication showed different opinions from the public, but many nursing professionals supported the position.

“I want to be respected as a professional, a fantasy does not represent me….the valuation of nursing, already….”, wrote an internet user.

Another added: “So she’s full of feminism… But she ends up using a nurse’s costume… Little does she know how much we already suffer with so much sexualization of our profession… A nurse is not an actress, it’s not make-believe… We don’t do scenes when we’re providing assistance , much less faces and mouths, Mrs. Bruna Marquezine.”

The actress deleted the fantasy records from her Stories, but did not comment on the criticisms.

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos