Bruna Marquezine of sexy costume causes controversy on the web

What does Coren-SP’s statement say about Marquezine’s fantasy?

Some nurses even showed disgust with Coren himself, saying they felt disrespected and devalued by the body that was supposed to protect them. The organization’s post repudiated the attitude of Marquezine and other influencers of using the profession’s clothing for anniversaries.

“It is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, halloween parties and satires, continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers”, says the text.

Coren had already commented on the subject on other occasions

“The theme has been the target of interventions by Coren-SP several times, such as the episode in which actresses Giovanna Ewbank and Ingrid Guimarães humbly portrayed themselves for having appropriated the image of the profession with a sexual connotation. We came across the recent celebrations of Halloween with actress Bruna Marquezine dressed as what the media called a ‘sexy nurse’.”, continues the publication.

“We vehemently repudiate this conduct, as it encourages the sexualization of a category that has struggled for decades for appreciation and respect. They are workers who face successive workdays, at home and in their professional routine, and who do not deserve or should be stereotyped in this way. “, wrote those responsible.

Finally, Coren ends up encouraging acts of humor and fun, but asks for respect for the professions. The organization’s biggest argument is that this type of fantasy helps to perpetuate the suffering of many nurses, who end up suffering harassment and other types of violence.