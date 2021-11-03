By approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, the government waves to opposition governors

In an attempt to try to approve the PEC dos Precatórios, which makes room in the Budget to fund the R$400 Brazilian Aid, the new social program of President Jair Bolsonaro, the government nodded to the opposition governors.

According to information from the anchor of the CNN Brazil Daniela Lima, in the mapping of the latest offensives by government allies, began to be suggested to governors and mayors of the opposition the inclusion in the PEC of issues that are important to the states, such as debt securitization.

the director of CNN Brasil Business, Fernando Nakagawa, explains that debt securitization basically consists of anticipating the payment of a debt that would only be paid in the future. “Securitizing a debt is taking a debt that will be paid up front, bringing the value to the present moment, with a discount. The more uncertain the debt, the greater this discount”, explains Nakagawa.

An example is the case of the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), president of the Northeast Consortium, who defends securitization. The mechanism would be included in the PEC dos Precatórios so that the governor can articulate with state deputies to be in favor of the measure.

This is a strategy that the government has been strengthening, using state and municipal governments to pressure deputies who are not willing to approve the PEC dos Precatórios.

Anchor Daniela Lima spoke with Gleisi Hoffmann to understand this movement. The PT president confirmed that the party is following this attempt to co-opt opposition votes, modifying and including issues that are sensitive to the opposition governors to the PEC dos Precatórios.

The opposition, which closed an issue against the PEC, alleging in particular the default of teachers, holds a meeting this Wednesday, at 2 pm, to define strategies to take to the Plenary.