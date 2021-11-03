BYD Han officially lands in Brazil

BYD officially announced the arrival of the Han electric sedan in Brazil and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, in an action that shows how the Chinese brand intends to change the electrification scenario in the region.

In these parts, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Bahamas have just received the first batches of the sophisticated BYD Han electric sedan, which will play an important role for the brand, especially in the domestic market.

Already operating in the production of electric bus chassis, in addition to supplying electric cars and trucks, BYD also produces solar panels, which will be one of the pillars of its electrification strategy in Brazil.

Here, BYD wants to sell not only the electric car, but also the charger and the solar panel to get clean and free energy, freeing up the National System Operator to support electric cars.

With a sophisticated look, the BYD Han arrives with the famous 76.9 kWh Blade batteries, which have won even Tesla. The BYD Han has an access version with rear-wheel drive and 268 horsepower with a range of 605 km, which was not mentioned in the ad.

With four-wheel drive with its two engines that total 487 horsepower, the Chinese sedan goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a range of 550 km in the NEDC cycle, which gives it close to 480 km in life real.

In addition to the Blade batteries, in the form of blades, the Han also brings the DiPilot semi-autonomous driving system, which indicates the arrival of the Majestic version, which has even more comfort and connectivity items.

In China, this version costs the equivalent of R$ 227,000 or 255,800 yuan, but the 4,960 m long, 1,910 m wide, 1,495 m high and 2,920 m wheelbase sedan earns government subsidies for electric cars up to 300,000 Yuan.

Equivalent to models like the Xpeng P7 and NIO ET7, the BYD Han will arrive at the top of the line of the brand, which should have the company of the SUV Tang in its electric version and other models, including the DM hybrids. The company has even registered the product in Brazil.