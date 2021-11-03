Caixa releases withdrawal of the 7th installment for the new group; see all dates

Caixa has already completed the calendar for depositing the 7th installment of the emergency aid. Now, the banking institution is responsible for carrying out the release of withdrawals. The deadlines, as before, were organized based on the month of birthdays of beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família. On this post-holiday Wednesday (11/03), the release occurs for those who were born in february.

The withdrawal of the amount can be made in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. The movement, since the time of deposits in digital social savings accounts, has taken place through the Caixa Tem application. Within the bank’s platform, it is possible to check balances, check statements, make online payments and generate a virtual debit card.

Remembering that the emergency aid calendar for those enrolled in Bolsa Família has already been finished. Starting in November, the government’s goal will be to approve the portions of the program that will take the place of Bolsa Família. In other words, Auxílio Brasil. Obstacles to financing, however, continue to occur.

7th installment of emergency aid for the general public

As with previous schedules, the release of withdrawals of the 7th installment works with a specific logic. Dates are staggered based on the recipient’s birthday month. This Wednesday (11/03), inclusive, the money can already be withdrawn by the public born in February.

Remembering that the “general public” of the benefit is made up of the members of the CadÚnico citizens who were already enrolled in emergency aid, provided they received the benefit in December 2020. Follow below the full calendar for withdrawals from the 7th and last installment of the program:

Born in January: 11/1;

Born in February: 11/3;

Born in March: 11/04;

Born in April: 11/5;

Born in May: 11/09;

Born in June: 11/10;

Born in July: 11/11;

Born in August: 12/11;

Born in September: 11/16;

Born in October: 11/17;

Born in November: 11/18;

Born in December: 11/19.

If you have any questions or problems related to emergency assistance, you can contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the option of making queries directly on Caixa’s website and on the Dataprev page.