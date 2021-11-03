Calleri comes back, and Ceni can change attack; see options

Yesterday, during training at São Paulo, forward Jonathan Calleri participated in activities with players who were on the field for more than 45 minutes against Internacional. With this, the athlete is once again an option for the São Paulo attack, creating a new doubt for the lineup of coach Rogério Ceni.

When he arrived at São Paulo on his second trip, Rogério Ceni didn’t have Rigoni, the team’s highlight in the Brasileirão, in the first three matches in which he was ahead of the team.

Thus, the team went to the field with Luciano and Calleri as attacking duo in matches against Ceará and Corinthians. A 1-1 draw against the northeasters, and a 1-0 win at Majestic, the two goals were scored by Calleri.

The Argentine, however, left the field injured against Corinthians, and was replaced by Pablo in the 1-0 loss to Red Bull Bragantino. In the following match, Rigoni returned and played alongside Luciano in the 1-0 victory over Internacional, with a goal scored by Gabriel Sara.

For the next game, against Bahia, Ceni must have the three main attackers of the squad for the first time, having some possibilities to explore. The coach can keep an attacking pair, as he did in recent games, implying one of the players going to the bench. The idea would be a more fixed attacker, usually Calleri, and a more mobile one, which could be Rigoni or Luciano. Even in a possible pair, it is likely that Rigoni or Luciano are used as a midfielder, although it is a more unlikely alternative.

There is also the chance of an attacking trio. Luciano can play on the left, as he did for most of his career, while Rigoni, who commonly played on the right wing before arriving at São Paulo, can be the forward playing on the right side of the field. Thus, Calleri would be the team’s center forward, the ‘goal man’.

São Paulo takes the field next Sunday (7), at 6:15 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova, to face Bahia, in the 30th round of the Brasileirão.