Campeonato Paulista will be exhibited at HBO Max and Estádio TNT Sports from 2022

O Paulista championship will be displayed by HBO Max and TNT Sports Stadium as of 2022. The agreement signed between the digital platforms and the FPF also provides for the transmission of games from Paulistão Mulheres, Série A2 and U-20.

PAULISTAN AT HBO MAX!

After YouTube and Record, Paulistão has another giant as a partner for the next four years: HBO Max will show the championship on its streaming platform, adding to its portfolio that already has the Champions League.#HBOMax #Paulistao2022 pic.twitter.com/7Yci4Vw0BH — Paulistao (@Paulistao) November 2, 2021

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to content that touches the hearts of our fans. We already have a strong relationship built over the years with other rights and through the strength of our digital platforms. We are very happy to be able to offer such relevant content to millions of Brazilians, with the TNT Sports way of doing,” said Warner Media Brasil Head of Sports, Diego Vieira.

Paulistão will thus have its third broadcasting partner – it will also be shown in the YouTube and for Record TV. In this way, the competition expands this number, while the federation builds a new distribution model for the tournament.

“Another global giant becomes a partner of football in São Paulo. We are very pleased to announce HBO Max as Paulistão’s broadcasting partner, which once again shows the strength and relevance of the São Paulo clubs”, said FPF president Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos.

The end of 2021, starring in São Paulo and Palmeiras broke the audience record of TV in the year, surpassing the decisions of the liberators and of the Brazil’s Cup.

The federation will centralize the production and image generation of the championship for the broadcasts. Thus, a model will be applied – followed by the main football competitions in the world – in order to standardize the visual identity of all matches, which is beneficial for fans and sponsors.

Leave your comment