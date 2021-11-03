Car rental company closes deal with Uber and buys 200,000 Tesla electric cars to make up its fleet | Economy



A cheaper version of the SUV should only hit the market in early 2020 – Disclosure

Published 11/02/2021 19:09

The Hertz car rental company drew the attention of the spotlight this week. All this on account of its large order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 units, which will be purchased so that the company can make use of a fleet of electric cars for rental with Uber. The rental company intends to double the order for Tesla vehicles. The company’s CEO, Marks Fields, says that soon he plans to order another 100,000 units of the Tesla Model 3 that will also be used by Uber.

According to the company, the public will soon have more details about the transition process, which in its first phase, with a value approaching US$ 4.2 billion, represented the largest purchase of electric cars in the world. According to an interview with CNN, the CEO of Hertz explained that of the 100,000 units purchased from Tesla, 50,000 will be for the direct use of Uber and its drivers, and that only the remaining half will become part of Hertz’s own car fleet. However Fields claims that a clause in the partnership with Uber would allow Uber to order 150,000 Model 3 from Hertz in three years.

At that point, it’s a relatively short time, as another 100,000 electric cars would be needed to add to the 100,000 that have already been purchased by Hertz. First 100,000 electric cars will be delivered by Tesla by the end of 2022