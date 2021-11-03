Casa Branca installs altar for the first time for the Day of the Dead

This year, the White House installed for the first time an altar on the occasion of the Day of the Dead, an initiative to celebrate this strong Mexican tradition, also spread across the United States, which was praised by Mexico as a “gesture of friendship”.

“Happy Day of the Dead from the Biden-Harris Administration,” greeted the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the White House’s Twitter account in Spanish, along with three photos of the colorful offering.

The altar, placed near the East Wing of the presidential residence, has in the center an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, patroness of Mexico, and under it, a skull with the caption “Day of the Dead 2021” in English and Spanish, signed by the president and the first lady, “Joe & Jill”.

“For President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Dr. Biden, this offering is important that honors loved ones who are no longer with us and highlights the traditions of our people,” a US government official told AFP.

The image of the Virgin of Guadalupe was taken by María Gloria Moroyoqui in 1993 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, for the Smithsonian Folklife Festival. It was also featured at the White House exhibit for Hispanic Heritage Month last October, he explained.

According to him, the White House employees took the four paintings of angels placed next to the Virgin, and the artifacts and accessories from the offering, filled with skulls and candles.

There was also no lack of aromatic and exuberant Cempasúchil flowers, an icon of offerings to the dead every November 1 and 2 in Mexico.

There were also typical fruits, bread for the dead and Mexican shredded paper garlands, with images of skulls in blue, violet, black, green and yellow.

“The altar of the Day of the Dead with which the White House honors the memory of those who left and the deepest traditions of Mexico fills us with great satisfaction,” Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, told AFP.

“This is the most reliable demonstration of our proximity as peoples and nations, in addition to the broad recognition of the work and great cultural contributions that all our migrants in the United States carry out on a daily basis,” he added.

“Mexico is grateful for this gesture of friendship,” he said.

In the United States, where according to official figures there live about 36.6 million people of Mexican origin, in recent years the celebration of the Day of the Dead, declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco in 2008, has become widespread in recent years.

Some experts attribute this growing popularity to Hollywood films such as “007 – Contra Specter”, from the saga of the spy James Bond, in 2015, and the animation “Viva – Life is a Party”, in 2017.

know more

+ Influencer disables Instagram after reviews for photoshoot next to father’s coffin

+ Gracyanne Barbosa scares followers in video costumed as Samara

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence