CBF changes the Rooster’s table in the Brazilian, generates impact and provides explanations

The final phase of the Brazilian Nationals generates a discussion about the marking of games due to the dispute for the top and titles. CBF rescheduled Atlético-MG’s departure, which would be on FIFA-date, for December. At the same time, he kept clashes between Galo and finalist teams in the weeks of the decisions of the Libertadores and Sudamericana. This generated a debate about damage to Flamengo, which also wants to postpone their games.

In the blog, CBF says that the new table was possible within a complex framework of calendar fitting. Their main intention was that, in the final four rounds, the teams would play twice away and twice at home. So let’s draw the picture.

Atlético-MG x Bahia was originally scheduled for November 14, a FIFA date. As there were no game postponements, the clubs will have their players called off by foreign teams, such as Galo, Flamengo and Palmeiras. But not Galo as the match was rescheduled for December 2nd. This date is an “escape” date on the CBF calendar, that is, used for the need to rebook games.

There was a possibility that the CBF would reschedule another Atlético-MG match for December: the confrontation against Athético-PR, on 11/16, the week in which they will compete in the Copa Sudamericana. But the CBF technical department claims that it would not be possible because it wants to keep the streak of two away games and two at home in the final rounds of the championship.

Through the advisor, the CBF explains: “Athletico x Atlético/MG, for the 33rd round, it will need to be on 11/16 because there is no other technically viable date, as São Paulo x Athletico, for the 34th round (date of the final of the South- Americana) was mandatorily rescheduled If the game rescheduled for escape date 2 (midweek of 12/01) was Athlético x Atlético-MG, Athletico would have three home games in the last four rounds, unbalancing the final stretch; if the game rescheduled for 12/01 were SPA x ATP, the ATP would be harmed, with three away games in the four decisive rounds and the SPA would benefit, with three home games in the last four; if the two games were to escape ( Tuesday and Friday), the SPA would continue to benefit.”

Another argument of the CBF is that, if the game of Athletico x Atlético-MG were rescheduled, it would be necessary to change the match of Red Bull Bragantino, also a finalist in the Sul-Americana. That’s because the team from Bragança would have less time to rest in the week of the final.

The confederation claims it will give the same treatment to the Libertadores finalists, with games on Tuesday before the decision. These games are not rescheduled yet. With that, Atlético-MG will take Palmeiras in the week of the decision of the South American competition.

In the end, CBF understands that it has kept the table’s equality: “With all the difficulties we will have a final straight (4 last games) with the twenty clubs playing two games at home and two away.” He didn’t comment on the fact that Galo is the only team that won’t play on the FIFA date.

There is another discussion in Flamengo’s request to extend the Brazilian Nationals until December 15th, beyond the current date of the 9th. This move seems unlikely to materialize since, on the 15th, there is the final of the Copa do Brasil. Atlético-MG has already manifested itself against this extension.

The CBF claims to have a commitment with the players’ union not to extend competitions beyond mid-December so as not to affect the holidays. Therefore, it has previously denied postponing rounds coinciding with FIFA dates.

In conclusion, the teams will complete the championship as they started: a confusing marathon of rounds with absentee calls, even if spared by Tite in this final.