CBF explains why it postponed Atlético-MG’s game that angered Flamengo at Brasileirão

CBF changed the Brasileirão calendar to release dates for Flamengo and Athletico-PR because of the Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana finals

after the Flamengo feel hampered by the postponement of the game of the Atlético-MG on the FIFA date, CBF explained to the PVC blog, from ge, why Atlético-MG x Bahia changed from November 14th to December 2nd.

The change happened to release the dates of the Athletic-PR, because of the end of the South American Cup, and Flamengo itself, because of the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol.

The red-black carioca will play on Monday, November 8, against the Chapecoense, and then take the Bahia, on Thursday, November 11th. Given this scenario, for facing Chape on Monday, I couldn’t face Bahia on Wednesday.

Bahia will face Flamengo on Thursday and could not play against Atlético-MG on Saturday, so Atlético x Bahia could not be brought forward, for example, to November 13th.

Athletico-PR travels to Montevideo for the decision of the Sul-Americana against the Red Bull Bragantino on Wednesday (17), the date the game was scheduled against Atlético-MG. Therefore, Athletico x Atlético was brought forward to Tuesday (16). As Galo would play on Sunday (14) against Bahia, they should not play in the two-day break, and for that reason the confrontation moved to December 2nd.

As the CBF wants the last four games of all teams to be played, two as visitors and two as home team, the entity chose to postpone Atlético-MG vs Bahia and not Athletico-PR vs Atlético-MG, because otherwise the club from Paraná would play in Curitiba three of his last four matches.

With the change of date between Atlético x Bahia, both Galo and Hurricane will play two matches at home and two away. The same will happen with Flamengo, who will face sport and Atlético-GO out and Ceará and saints in Maracanã.