CDC Approves Vaccines for Children Ages 5-11 in the US

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said Tuesday night that she was endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against Covid-19, paving the way for for immediate vaccination of even the youngest age group in the US.

“The CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in this age group in the United States and allows those responsible to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible,” the agency said in a statement.

“We know that millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated, and with that decision, we now recommend that about 28 million children get the vaccine,” said Walensky.

“As a mother, I encourage parents to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of vaccinating their children.”

On Tuesday, CDC’s independent vaccine advisers voted (14 to 0) in favor of approving Pfizer’s vaccines for younger children.

Members of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices spent an unusually long time speaking in support of the vaccine before voting. “We have another vaccine that saves children’s lives. And we must be very confident to apply it as much as possible to do what needs to be done, without significant concerns of serious adverse effects,” said Dr. Sarah Long, professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

“As you’ve heard, we are all very excited about this vaccine in this age group,” said Dr. Beth Bell, clinical professor of global health at the University of Washington, after the vote.

“But we also understand that parents have legitimate concerns and that our vote is a way of telling the American public that, based on our experience and the information we have, we are all very excited,” added Bell.

“We were all talking about how we are going to vaccinate our children and grandchildren. But I think another point we made to the American public is that we understand that people have legitimate concerns and a lot of questions. encourage people to ask their providers to visit the CDC website, talk to their friends, their parents, and do what they need to do to feel comfortable ​​with their decision,” added Bell.

President Joe Biden spoke out, calling the decision a turning point in the battle against the pandemic.

“This will allow parents to end months of worrying about their children and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others. It is a big step for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus,” Biden said in a statement.

“In recent weeks, my government has been working hard to be prepared for this moment: we are ready to act. We’ve already secured enough vaccine supply for every child in the US, and last weekend we started the process of packing and shipping millions of doses of pediatric vaccines. These doses – specially designed for these younger children – began to reach thousands of locations across the country. ”

The White House said the vaccination program will reach full speed next week.

“A vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will allow us to build on the extraordinary progress we’ve made over the past nine months. More than 78 percent of Americans 12 and older have received at least one vaccine, including millions of teenagers – and the vaccines have proven to be incredibly safe and effective,” said Biden.

Increase in cases

The CDC claims that 745 children and adolescents under the age of 18 have died from Covid-19. “The chance of a child having severe Covid, needing hospitalization or developing a long-term complication like MIS-C remains low, yet the risk is very high and devastating for our children, and far greater than for many other illnesses. for which we vaccinate children,” Walensky said at the previous meeting.

Walensky said it’s also important to continue vaccinating adults.

Children now represent a disproportionate number of new Covid-19 cases, according to a report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics – accounting for a quarter of all new cases last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for this younger age group on Friday, giving the company the distinction of having the first emergency use authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine for younger children. new in the United States. The FDA said the vaccine’s benefits outweighed the risk to children.

Pfizer says its clinical trial showed that the vaccine offers 90.7% protection against symptomatic diseases in this age group – with a third of the dose for people aged 12 and older. The company hopes the lower dose will reduce any potential side effects.

Data the company presented at the meeting indicated that younger children who tried the vaccine were much less likely to experience systemic side effects, such as fever, than older children, teenagers and young adults.

Dr Alejandra Gurtman of Pfizer told ACIP that fever was much less common among these younger children than among older people – with 6.5% of younger children having fever in clinical trials of the vaccine, compared with 17.2% of people aged 16 to 25 years old.

Millions of vaccine doses are already being shipped from company facilities to distribution centers across the country, ready to be distributed to pharmacies and pediatricians’ offices.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents pediatricians, welcomed the decision.

“The vaccination of children will protect their health and allow them to be fully involved in all the activities that are so important to their health and development. Parents can enjoy more peace of mind by reuniting with their families this winter and sending their children to school, sports and other events that were disrupted during the height of the pandemic,” the agency said in a statement.

