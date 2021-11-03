CDC Begins Recommend Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine for US Children 5-11 | Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US health agency, reported on Tuesday (2) that approves the application of the vaccine of Pfizer against Covid-19 in children from 5 to 11 years old .

“The CDC now expands the vaccination recommendation to about 28 million children in this age group in the United States and allows distributors to start vaccinating them as soon as possible,” said the document, posted on the health agency’s website. The expectation is that this new phase of immunization begins this week.

The decision comes after authorization from the regulatory agency of the United States (FDA, acronym in English) last Friday (29). Except for one abstention, experts voted unanimously, pointing out that the benefits of prevention against Covid-19 outweigh any risks associated with vaccination in this age group.

On Friday (22), Pfizer said its vaccine against Covid-19 is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children aged 5 to 11 years. The data was sent to the FDA.

The study followed 2,268 children who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart. Each dose was one third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.