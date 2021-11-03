Central Bank starts joint effort to renegotiate debts

From today, the 1st to the 30th of November, there is a joint effort to renegotiate debts with financial institutions. If that’s the case for you, this is a good opportunity to pay off your debts and leave your name clear.

The Central Bank in partnership with Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), the National Consumer Secretariat and the Federal Senate started the campaign whose objective is to provide guidance for people to have a more regulated financial life.

To participate in this task force, it is quite simple. The debtor must register on the consumer.gov.br platform, choose the institution with which he wants to negotiate and report the problem. The bank has up to 10 days to review the request and submit a proposal.

If you think it’s better, the person can also access the specific page: mutirao.febraban.org.br with the step by step negotiation. On the page, those interested in participating in the program will also find a link to the Registry, through which you can access the list of debts in your name with financial institutions.

The measure is intended to help debtors prepare for the negotiation, with information on how to find out what their debts are, when it is worth participating in the joint effort and how much of the budget can be allocated to pay these debts at the time of negotiation.

So if you are in debt to any financial institution, now is the time to put your life back in the blue. Of course the economic situation is not easy. But trying installments with lower values ​​or more interesting cash discounts are always better options than being with the “dirty” name and not being able to get credit.