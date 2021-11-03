Champions: Milan fights to stay alive, Liverpool face Atlético, Ajax could secure a spot in the round of 16 | Champions League

The fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League continues this Wednesday with eight more games. Highlight for the second clash between Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid. Milan are fighting for survival in the same Group B. Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also enter the field, and Ajax could guarantee a spot in the round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund.

You will be able to follow Manchester City vs Brugge, RB Leipzig vs PSG, Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

1 of 4 Neymar, Salah, Suárez and Vini Jr are some of the highlights of Wednesday’s Champions League matches — Photo: Infographics ge Neymar, Salah, Suárez and Vini Jr are some of the highlights of Wednesday’s Champions League matches — Photo: Infographics ge

Manchester City vs. Brugge – 5pm

RB Leipzig x Paris Saint-Germain – 17h

Manchester City face Brugge at home. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team has no shortages: forward Ferrán Torres was in doubt, but has recovered from an ankle injury. In the first confrontation, City won 5-1 in Belgium. And the expectation is for a new great exhibition, before the weekend derby against Manchester United.

“I believe we are playing at an incredible level. I would say the form we’ve been playing for the last month and a half is one of the best since I got here. The way we’re playing is different from the results, obviously, but the process and style of play is really good. This game is much more important than the one against United, it could be a huge step towards the round of 16 – commented Guardiola.

The leader of Group A will have some important absences. The biggest one, Lionel Messi. With knee and thigh pain, the Argentine ace was out of the list of related. Paris Saint-Germain will also be without midfielders Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes.

Messi was the big name of 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in the previous round, a comeback, with two goals. But if he is embezzled, at least Neymar is back. And Mbappé was also confirmed, after overcoming an infection he contracted last week. PSG has not yet lived up to the high expectations on him for this season, but they lead in the Champions and in the French Championship.

— Time is needed for players to mesh together to form a good team. We have already shown that we are here to fight and win games. We hope to be able to win the matches more easily than it has been until now. There is a good team spirit and I think you need it if you want to go far – said defensive midfielder Wijnaldum, who should start.

Milan x Porto – 14h45

Liverpool x Atlético and Madrid – 17h

Milan play for survival in the Champions League. If you lose, you no longer have a chance of reaching the round of 16. And depending on the result of the other match in Group B, they can even be out of the Europa League and have the flashlight two rounds in advance. The Italian team suffered three defeats, the last of them to Porto, at Estádio do Dragão.

Tied on four points with Atlético de Madrid, the Portuguese team is rooting for a bad result of the Spanish team against Liverpool, leader of the group (nine points). If they win at Anfield Road, the English team will guarantee themselves in the next stage of the Champions. Even in the case of a draw, if Porto don’t beat Milan.

The last clash between Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid was a game: 3-2 victory for the English, at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, with a show by Mohamed Salah. By the way, the egyptian striker is flying this season start: is the top scorer in the Premier League, with 10 goals, and already has five in the Champions League.

Liverpool will not have Keïta and Milner, injured. Thiago Alcântara and Fabinho trained normally and should be options on the bench. Atlético de Madrid are missing Lemar and Llorente, injured, and the suspended Griezmann.

— The three games ahead will be decisive for the four teams in the group. Football changes a lot, and the team at the top today can be third in the end, and the one in third can finish first. All three still have the same chance – commented Diego Simeone, already considering Milan’s recovery unlikely.

— It would be huge (to qualify), but we usually don’t have to talk about it because we usually have a “final” in the last round. I hope that doesn’t happen again this year. But it would be a great achievement, let’s talk about it after it happens. Atlético will come with everything – pondered Jürgen Klopp.

Before the reunion, Klopp and Simeone minimize “escape” from the end of the game

2 of 4 Coach Jürgen Klopp celebrates Fabinho and Thiago Alcântara’s condition to play this Wednesday — Photo: Getty Images Coach Jürgen Klopp celebrates Fabinho and Thiago Alcântara’s conditions to play this Wednesday — Photo: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax – 17h

Sporting x Besiktas – 17h

Another team that enters the field this Wednesday with chances of qualifying for the round of 16 is Ajax, first place in Group C, with 100% success. All you have to do is beat Dortmund, at the Westfalenstadion, or draw and Sporting won’t beat Besiktas. the dutch team beat Dortmund 4-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Already deprived of its main goal-man, Erling Haaland, since the 22nd of october, because of a hip injury, the group runner-up has a long list of relevant absences: Can, Coulibaly, Dahoud, Guerreiro, Reyna, Schmelzer and Schulz, all injured.

In the other match of the bracket, Sporting will face Besiktas at the José Alvalade stadium. The three points of the Portuguese team were won in the last round, right on top of the Turkish team, lantern and zero. Besiktas won’t even have chances for the Europa League if they lose and Dortmund at least draw with Ajax.

3 of 4 Ajax has been doing a great campaign in the group stage of the 2021/22 Champions League — Photo: Reuters Ajax has been doing a great campaign in the group stage of the 2021/22 Champions League — Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk – 14:45

Sheriff x Inter Milan – 17h

Real Madrid will face Shakhtar Donetsk again, this time at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The great exhibition in Ukraine is still fresh in the memory: thrashed 5 to 0, with a show by Brazilian duo Vini Jr and Rodrygo. The second may not even start, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti, but the first is a fundamental part of the team. Vini Jr makes his best start to the season for Real — nine goals in 14 games.

Last weekend, the Brazilian shone and commanded the victory over Elche, for the Spanish Championship. He will again have by his side on Wednesday the center forward Benzema, the team’s top scorer in the season with 11 goals.

“How’s the team doing?” Very well. We know the opponent well. It would mean a lot to win this game, at this key moment for the group. There is a big difference between winning and losing in this match. If we lose, we’ll have to win the other two. But if we win, we won’t be far from our goal – commented coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid’s rival at the top of Group D is now the modest Sheriff of Moldova. Their opponent this Wednesday will again be Inter Milan. In the first game, at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Inter won 3-1. The Italian team is third in the group, with four points.

