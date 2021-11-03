China advises citizens to stock up on food as the pandemic advances

Getty Images

SAO PAULO – The Chinese government has asked people to maintain stockpiles of basic food products, while authorities tighten rules to control a new outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

China has been facing an increase in the number of cases of the disease and are managing ‘lockdowns’ targeted. Last Monday (1), the government reported that 54 new cases were transmitted locally.

The Ministry of Commerce published on Monday a notice that did not mention the pandemic, but that encouraged the market and the authorities in charge of areas that had undergone ‘lockdown’ recently to ensure stable food supplies and prices ​​before winter, following a recent spike in vegetable prices and a rising Covid-19 outbreak. The information is from Reuters, which had access to the document.

China is dealing with food price volatility in the run-up to winter, and vegetable prices, for example, have soared due to rain and flooding. The government’s announcement sparked a wave of despair and many people rushed to supermarkets in search of extra supplies of cooking oil, rice, and more.

The local press even published lists of items to stock up at home, such as pasta, smoothies, and even flashlights.

Among the restrictions, the Chinese government has advised that citizens who are traveling should not return at this time. In Beijing, which has registered just 31 new infections since October, the local government has closed cinemas and entertainment venues and left residential areas in ‘lockdown’ such concern with an advance of the outbreak.

The drastic measures spread to multiple locations. In Shanghai, authorities closed Disney with more than 30,000 people in the complex after one person tested positive. Park administration tested everyone in the park.

Given the public’s response, the state press tried to manage the moment: the newspaper’s recommendation Economic Daily, supported by the Communist Party, was for people to avoid having “an overactive imagination” and that the aim of the ad was to ensure that citizens would not be taken by surprise if there was a ‘lockdown’ in their region.

It is worth remembering that the government is also concerned about the approach of the Winter Games, which take place between February 4th and 20th, 2022 in Beijing. It has already been defined that foreign spectators will not be able to attend the event in person.

