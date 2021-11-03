Covid-19 test in front of a train station in Beijing, China, on August 9, 2021| Photo: ROMAN PILIPEY / EFE Agency

China’s government has urged citizens to stockpile supplies and authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country takes tough action to contain the latest Covid-19 outbreak. China registered 92 new cases of Covid-19 this Monday (1st), the highest level since September.

According to the German news network Deutsche Welle (DW), a notice published on the website of the Ministry of Commerce of China late on Monday (1) urged “families to stock up daily necessities to meet everyday life and emergencies” .

Also according to DW, the government agency did not mention the possibility of food shortages or fears that the measures against Covid-19 would interrupt supply chains. Even so, the measure worried the Chinese, who reported on social networks their rush to stock up on rice, cooking oil and salt.

The local press also published lists of items to be stored at home, such as cookies, instant noodles, smoothies and flashlights. However, the Economic Daily, backed by the Communist Party, tried to calm the public’s spirits on Tuesday (1) by stating that the objective of the government directive is to ensure that citizens are not taken by surprise if there is a lockdown in their region.