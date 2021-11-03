China ends historical debate and criminalizes jokes with its heroes – International

BEIJING – The young Chinese woman began her post complaining about online attacks, in which inmates unload their misogynistic insecurities from the safety of their chairs. As provocative as the text was, it might have gone unnoticed, but she said more.

She mocked the toxic masculinity of users by imagining herself as Dong Cunrui, a war hero who, in keeping with the tradition of the Chinese Communist Party, he died bravely during the civil war that brought the party to power in 1949.

For that fleeting reference, the 27-year-old woman identified in court only by her last name, Xu, was sentenced last month to 7 months in prison.

His crime: violating a recently amended penal code that punishes “slandering” China’s martyrs and heroes. Since it took effect in March, the statute has been applied with revolutionary zeal, part of an intensified campaign by China’s leader, Xi Jinping, to sanctify the Communist Party of China’s version of history — and its vision for the country’s future.

China’s Cyberspace Administration, which polices the country’s internet, has created telephone and online hotlines to encourage citizens to report violations. It even published a list of 10 “rumors” prohibited from being discussed.

The Long March of Mao Tse-Tung wasn’t it really that long? O Red Army avoided heavy fighting against the Japanese during the 2nd War to save your forces for civil war against the nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek? Mao’s son Mao Anying was killed in a US air strike during the Korean War why did he light a stove to make fried rice?

Asking these same questions runs the risk of arrest and now of prosecution. “It is a sign of the establishment of absolute political totalitarianism,” said Wu Qiang, an outspoken political analyst in Beijing.

The Communist Party of China has long policed ​​dissent, severely restricting public discussion of topics it considers politically incorrect since Tibet even the protests in Tiananmen Square. The new law goes further. It criminalized as libel topics that were once the subject of debate and historical research, including the government of Hand to a certain extent. Since March, the law has been used at least 15 times to punish insults to the party’s history.

The campaign reflects Xi’s ambition to solidify a moral foundation for Communist Party supremacy, a theme the Chinese leader frequently evokes in speeches and articles.

The party once could rely on the financial incentives of a booming economy and coercive security state control to consolidate its government, but now appears to be using political and historical orthodoxy as a base, said Adam Ni, a director of China Policy Center in Australia and editor of China Story. “There are limits to these tools,” he said of the economy and the security state. “They need the moral — the moral legitimacy to maintain their government.”

A version of the libel law was first adopted in 2018, but an amendment to the country’s penal code that went into effect on March 1 allowed prosecutors to plead criminal punishment, including prison terms of up to three years.

In April, a 19-year-old man in Nanjing was accused of belittling the victims of the Japanese massacre in 1937. A 63-year-old man in Beijing was accused of mocking a Navy fighter pilot, Lieutenant Commander Wang Wei, who crashed into South China Sea after colliding with a US surveillance aircraft USA in 2001.

At least three people were detained in May for mocking comments after the death of Yuan Longping, a scientist who developed high-yielding hybrid rice varieties.

Last month, authorities arrested a man in Nanchang after he posted an irreverent commentary on the legend surrounding Mao’s son’s death in 1950. “That fried rice was the best thing in the entire Korean War,” he wrote .

Officials defended the law as a necessary tool to combat what a director of China’s Cyberspace Administration, Wen Youhua, called “historical nihilism,” which officials often use to describe divergent views.

“These people may be trying to gain clicks or views, but these behaviors obviously touch on moral and legal aspects,” Li Liang, a law professor in Beijing, told the People’s Daily in April.

Xi, preparing for what is likely to be a third term as leader of the Communist Party starting next year, will use a party elite meeting in Beijing next week to adopt a new resolution on the party’s history — a summary official past and its lessons. Among Chinese leaders, only Mao Tse-Tung and Deng Xiaoping they promulgated such decisions, underscoring the ambition of Xi’s campaign.

“We need to educate and guide the entire party to vigorously carry the red tradition forward,” Xi said this year.

The tougher libel law came into effect shortly after the government reported in February that four Chinese soldiers died during a clash with Indian troops along the disputed border between the two countries in June 2020. In just a few days, at least seven people were accused of questioning the official version of the death toll, which would have been much higher.

Among them was Qiu Ziming, a prominent blogger with 2.5 million followers on the Weibo, the country’s social networking platform similar to Twitter.

Although he and the others were arrested over an old penal code article called “getting into fights and causing trouble,” 38-year-old Qiu has been prosecuted under the new law, although the changes have come into force. effect 10 days after he has made his comments. In May, after appearing making the confession on state television, he was sentenced to 8 months in prison.

The campaign inspired vigilance, with internet users drawing attention to possible violations. The Jiangsu branch of China Unicom, a state-owned telecommunications company, was investigated after a public uproar broke out when its Weibo account posted a recipe for fried rice on Mao Anying’s (Mao’s eldest son) birthday. if the company faces criminal charges but your account has been suspended.

Some of the cases involved historical events that historians of the China they had already debated and studied, at least until now. Last month, a former journalist, Luo Changping, was detained in Hainan after writing a blog questioning the reason for China’s intervention in the Korean War — and the catastrophic cost to those “volunteers” sent to fight and die.

He was commenting on a new blockbuster that portrays a major Chinese attack known as The Battle of Lake Changjin. The film, which lasts 2 hours and 56 minutes, is filled with sentimental patriotism for the selfless sacrifice of soldiers who defeated US-led forces.

“Half a century later, few Chinese have pondered the justification of the war,” Luo wrote on Weibo, before referring specifically to a doomed Chinese military unit “who did not doubt the ‘wise decision’ from the top.”

Made with government support and heavily promoted in state media, the film became the second highest grossing film in the country’s history, grossing the equivalent of $855 million for the month it was shown, according to Maoyan, the box office.

When the film premiered, Ni, the researcher, noted on Twitter that the battle he portrays had not been the focus of Communist Party propaganda before because it had been seen as a costly strategic mistake, not the resounding victory portrayed on screen. Now, she has become part of a new and unassailable version of history. /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES