Classes are once again 100% in-person in the DF’s public school system

posted on 11/03/2021 06:00 / updated on 11/03/2021 06:31



Public schools resume activities trying to follow health recommendations against covid-19 – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

As of today, the 686 public schools in the Federal District will receive 100% of students once again. The decision came from the Department of Education of the Federal District, last Friday, and, now, 460 thousand students must return to the model of on-site classes, suspended in March 2020. The gradual return of students began in July, but in a hybrid regime , with the advance of vaccination, the Government of the Federal District had been signaling with the full return of activities.

With the teaching units operating regularly, care is still essential and schools will have to follow some rules, such as the mandatory use of masks, even in classes in open areas. In addition, the temperature of students and staff will be monitored at the entrance to the school and access to common spaces, such as gyms, libraries, patios and playgrounds, should be staggered, as well as meal times, entrance and exit from schools. A distance of 1.5m between students is also a requirement.

Preparations

Since the beginning of the gradual return, Escola Classe 304 Norte has been preparing to receive its 320 students. Upon entry, each series enters a scheduled time. The first three years of kindergarten enter and, after a few minutes, the 4th and 5th year students can enter. At the first gate, the backpacks are sanitized and when the children arrive at the second gate, their temperature is measured. They are given alcohol gel to sanitize their hands and clean the soles of shoes on carpets with sanitizer. Only after this protocol, students go straight to the classroom.

Soap sinks and paper towel holders were installed in all classes and at the school entrance. From one shift to the other, all the school’s facilities are sanitized. As the school does not have a cafeteria, the snack will be made inside the classroom, but avoiding crowds. The teacher serves the food and the students go, one at a time, to get the lunch. “It’s taking a lot longer, but that’s what we could do at the moment,” says Wilton Rodrigues, director of Escola Classe 304 Norte.

Challenges

The director says he is worried and apprehensive about the immediate return. “We were notified of the possible return on Tuesday, but we didn’t know how it would be. The ordinance was only published on Friday, having to start immediately after the holiday. fall.”

He says that the return will be a challenge, as the school is unable to maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 m between students. “The ordinance requires classes to return and requires distance, but it is not something that we can guarantee with the size of the classrooms we have today. The school was designed in 1987 for a number of students that only increased. We cannot place all of them. students in the classroom respecting this distance, but let’s do what we can,” he acknowledges.

Wilton says he is also worried about students who will stay home and miss classes. “Many families are still afraid and the children will miss classes, I’m unable to do anything. I don’t see a problem in going back, but it has to be organized. They could have given us advance notice so we could prepare,” he adds.

The infectious disease physician Emerson Luz points out that the time is good for the return, since the transmission rates in the DF are low, at 0.76, and vaccination is advancing more and more. However, it is necessary to follow the rules and observe any risk factors. “There must be rules against crowding and use masks as required and correctly. Teachers, staff and students must have continuing education to recognize the symptoms, and know how the intervention will be made if there is someone symptomatic,” he explains.

Manifestation

For the Teachers Union (Sinpro-DF), the instructions for the resumption do not present a guarantee of appeal for schools to make the necessary adaptations. To demonstrate against the decision, Sinpro-DF will hold an act today, in front of the headquarters of the Department of Education, with a stoppage, from 9 am.

The Education Department stated that it should cut the point of teachers who adhere to the strike called by the union. The director of Sinpro-DF informed that the strike is maintained. “We will not give in to threats from the government. The professor has never failed to replace any school day of stoppage or strike,” he said.