Cleo Smith: Australian girl found alive after two weeks missing – World

Police said on Tuesday that Cleo Smith, 4 years old, was found to be in good health. The girl had disappeared last October 16, in the Western Australia, where he camped with his family. Agents reported that she was alone in a house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, close to where she disappeared.

“One of the agents lifted her into his arms and asked, ‘What’s your name?'” Deputy Deputy Col Blanch reported in a statement. “She said, ‘My name is Cleo’.”

Police arrested a 36-year-old man with no ties to his family after breaking into the house at dawn.

Relief

The minor was returned to her parents shortly thereafter and her mother, Ellie, expressed her relief on social media. “Our family is complete again,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Cleo.

Previously, Ellie Smith had reported on social media the anguish she felt when she opened the tent and saw that her eldest daughter was not there.

Their calls for help sparked demonstrations of support across Australia. Blanch told local radio that she saw “experienced detectives crying with relief” after Cleo was found.

Police used intelligence, surveillance camera footage and forensic analysis to find the girl, while several volunteers roamed the area looking for evidence.

Reward

Police offered a million Australian dollars (US$750,000) for information to help locate Cleo, when it was feared that she had been kidnapped from the tent where her family camped in Blowholes, 1,000 km north of Perth, on 16 October.

Detective Rod Wilde then said that the investigation “leads us to believe that she was taken from the tent” and that there was reason to fear for her safety.

Police on Wednesday praised the family for the fortress these weeks and thanked the local community and volunteers for helping in the search.