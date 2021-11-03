Cleo Smith case: girl found alive after 18 days in Australia | World

Playback/WA Police Force Cleo Smith case: girl found alive after 18 days in Australia

Australian police said on Tuesday that 4-year-old Cleo Smith was found alive and doing well. The girl had been missing since October 16, near the town of Carnarvon, in Western Australia.

The girl was located in a house in Carnarvon at around 1:00 am local time. Police said agents had to break into the house, which was locked. The girl was in one of the bedrooms. A man was arrested.

“I am privileged to announce that, in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australian police force has rescued Cleo Smith,” Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch told The Guardian. “Cleo is alive and well.”

According to Blanch, one of the agents picked the victim up and asked her name. The child immediately replied, “My name is Cleo”. The girl is already with her parents.

The girl had been last seen when she woke her mother, Ellie, and asked for water. The two went back to sleep right away. By morning, however, the little one was no longer in the tent pitched at Camp Blowholes. In an interview with channel 9 News, Ellie said that the family tent was practically all open.

“Cleo was on a mattress, and our little baby (the girl’s younger sister) was in a crib right next to her. We had a divider. So we were (mom and boyfriend, Jake Gliddon) on an inflatable mattress as well. In the morning) I went to the other space, the zipper was open and Cleo was gone… the tent was completely open, there was only 30 centimeters to open fully”, said the mother.

During the searches, a reward of 1 million Australian dollars (more than R$4 million at current prices) was offered for information that could lead to the child’s whereabouts or the arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance.