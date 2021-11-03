Clues suggest Shiba Inu’s portfolio owner with US$ 5.7 billion

An $8,000 purchase of Shiba Inu (SHIB), which reached $5.7 billion in about 400 days, was hailed as “the biggest single purchase of all time.” Sponsored

Sponsored

An analysis of the network’s data suggests an alternative view, supported by an anonymous source who revealed the identity of the mysterious SHIB buyer.

This wallet bought roughly $8,000 of $SHIB last August. It’s now worth $5.7 billion. From $8,000 to $5.7 billion in roughly 400 days. We may actually be looking at the greatest individual trade of all time. pic.twitter.com/LtdgQ83bKP Sponsored

Sponsored — Morning Brew (@MorningBrew) October 27, 2021

Etherscan shows that this person of interest acquired Shiba Inu (SHIB) on August 1st. This puts your hands on the genesis of the meme currency, the day before the tokens are listed on CoinMarketCap. The significant SHIB purchases that follow suggest an investor with a lot of faith or someone involved with Ryoshi – the pseudonym adopted by the co-founding team.

Buying by address stopped in October as the user apparently hibernated during the winter months, but in February 2021 the investor started moving the tokens once again. This time, the whale transferred significant amounts of SHIB to another address.

The symbolic exodus also coincides with a flurry of activities by Shiba Inu, as the project created a new Twitter account and webpage, indicating it was busy on several fronts.

Who is the mysterious person?

The birth of Shiba Inu has many parallels with the rise of bitcoin. Both are stories of founders operating under a pseudonym, acquiring large sums of their own cryptocurrency before seemingly disappearing – or at least trying to.

In Ryoshi’s case, this circle of trust seems to have been too broad to keep the secret hidden forever, and the disappearing act was not entirely effective. Our source claims that the mystery person who controls the $5.7 billion portfolio is the founder of Unification, Neyma Jahan.

Our source also provided evidence that there are several other people who also believe that Jahan is the mystery person behind the billion-dollar wallet.

Jahan is an experienced founder who participated in the creation of numerous meme coins, shitcoins and other startups that could be classified as pump and dump coins.

During his time working on various meme projects, Jahan developed a reputation among his fellow whales as a particularly shrewd and financially aggressive operator.

Other clues about Jahan also seem to fit the profile of our mystery person. From Jahan’s Twitter account, we can quickly establish that he has been involved or interested in cryptocurrencies since at least July 2018 – around the same time the wallet became active.

Let’s put it in perspective since these chains are akin to religion: Can a Christian and a Buddhist have an intelligent respectful discussion about each of their core beliefs and increase each other’s wisdom? Or can Christians “wisdom” only be increased by other Christians. — community organizer (@neyma) July 14, 2018

We also know that Jahan’s company, Unification, is still working in partnership with Shiba Inu to this day. O latest tweet The Unification account on October 15th confirmed that Shiba Inu was using Unification Oracle data to boost its NFT sales.

Shiba Inu’s layer 2 chain, which is currently under development and is known as Shibarium, is an issue the founder of Unification is believed to be facing personally. This further strengthens the bond between Shiba Inu, Unification and Jahan.

Following that lead, we contacted Jahan for a comment on our story. At the time of publication, he has yet to respond.

A Shiba Inu Timeline

April 7, 2018. The first activity of the US$5.7 billion portfolio takes place. The address is used multiple times for a series of small Ethereum (ETH) transfers until activity ceases on June 12, 2018.

August 1, 2020. The wallet becomes active once more when a series of trades are made to exchange Ethereum for Wrapped Ethereum (WETH).

The wallet owner exchanges his newly acquired WETH for Shiba Inu (SHIB). For $56.63 in WETH, the portfolio holder purchases 70,144,278,680,072 SHIB, which is worth about $5 million today. Over the next few months, the wallet holder makes several repeat purchases of SHIB, adding the currency to their portfolio.

August 2. CoinMarketCap data for Shiba Inu starts the day after the first purchase by the wallet holder. The CoinMarketCap listing is announced on Twitter at the same time – corroborating this timeline.

Just listed!

BNS Token (BNS)

Dev Protocol (DEV)

CoinLoan (CLT)

SHIBA INU (SHIB)

Kids Cash (KASH)

Marblecoin (MBC)

Token Releases (RELEASED)

Antiample (XAMP)

FOCV (FOCV)

Bit World Token (BWB)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA)

FEX Token (FEX)

AOS (AOS)https://t.co/GEQoaVG5sz — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) August 2, 2020

September 6th. The biggest single purchase of Shiba Inu is made by the wallet holder, when $3,219 in WETH was used to buy 24,256,546,086,219.27 SHIB, now worth $1.7 billion.

October 7, 2020. The wallet makes his last purchase of Shiba Inu. This time, they buy 20,790,192,060,353.28 SHIB for about $2,000. That SHIB is now valued at $1.5 billion.

February 1, 2021. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is activated.

February 7th. Shiba Inu launches a new website.

February 17th. The wallet owner begins the first of their final transfers over the next three months. This time, transfers are sent to the address 0x0b925b1dc9b9b9709092bbccbfb32f14db81981d. Today, this second portfolio contains $86 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB).

April 18th. The final transfer takes place and then the wallet is inactive.

April 20, 2021. The Shiba Inu price hits a new record of $0.000003768 in the first significant price move since its inception.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information contained on our website is at his own risk and expense.