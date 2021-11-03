CNN Brazil has wave of layoffs and reason is exposed

Those who think that layoffs in the CNN Brazil summed up to those known to the public. According to information from the TV Pop website, the station also disconnected employees from the digital area, responsible for managing the company’s news portal and for editing content for social networks.

According to the publication, with the reformulation in the workforce, which resulted in the dismissal of 22 professionals only in the last Thursday (28) and Friday (29), the network should save about R$ 150 thousand per month.

The start of dismissals took place in the operating sector, which already had a reduced number of contracted professionals. In addition, management positions have also been eliminated at CNN Brasil. On average, according to TV Pop, there are five cuts a week at the company.

The justification would be due to the inflated payroll, since the dismissed employees had salaries above the average practiced by the market. new president of the house, Renata Afonso it seeks precisely to implement a payroll closer to the economic reality of the audiovisual market.

After all the changes, CNN Brasil should save something around R$ 24 million annually. Dismissals must still happen among presenters, reporters and even in the Commercial Department. Sought by the publication, the station confirmed the mass layoff in its online department.

The company, however, claimed that the changes are part of a “restructuring project” designed to offer the “best content and best experience” to the public:

“CNN Brasil clarifies that it is restructuring its digital area and investing in employees, resources, technology and suppliers, always seeking to offer the best content and the best experience for our audience.”

It is worth emphasizing that CNN Brasil plans to give one more chance to entertainment programs with a journalistic footprint. Proof of this is that the network recently launched CNN Soft, dedicated exclusively to programs of this genre.

The idea of ​​CNN Brasil’s top management is to expand its field of action in the media market and expand the space for interested advertisers.

CNN Soft is Renata Afonso’s first big idea. “CNN Brasil maintains its central pillar in the production of hard news news, but now presents variety to our audience. On weekends, we will address lighter topics, but always with the channel’s DNA, which is information. And, in addition to offering more quality content to our viewers, we will also bring more business opportunities to our commercial partners.”, said the journalist.