Coca-Cola buys Gatorade’s competitor for $5.6 billion

THE Coke announced the full purchase of body armor, line of sports performance drinks and hydration. The transaction is estimated at US$5.6 billion. With the acquisition, the multinational intends to get stronger in the fight in this market today led by the PepsiCo brand Gatorade.

In 2018, Coca-Cola initially acquired a 15% share at Bodyarmor with a path to full ownership, based on a predetermined discount. Under the deal, Coca-Cola is paying $5.6 billion in cash for the remaining 85% of the company.

According to a notice to the market, Bodyarmor will be managed as a separate business within Coca-Cola’s North American operating unit and will continue to be based in New York.

Under a separate advisory and transition services agreement, the executive leadership team, including co-founder and president Mike Repole and president Brent Hastie, agreed to continue to work to maintain the brand’s successful momentum in the marketplace.

They will also collaborate on the company’s still beverage portfolio, including marketing, packaging and innovation strategies across multiple brands. “They are committed to executing Bodyarmor’s 2022 plan and working on the vision and strategy for 2023 and beyond,” said Coca-Cola.

Bodyarmor is currently the No. 2 sports drink in the category in measured retail channels, growing by 50% to generate more than $1.4 billion in retail sales. The first in this segment is Gatorade, manufactured by PepsiCo.

“Bodyarmor has been a great addition to the systems lineup for the past three years, and the company has driven continued innovation in hydration and health and wellness products,” said Alfredo Rivera, president, North America operating unit, Coke

