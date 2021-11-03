Commentators see weight in the possible absence of Chay, but highlight Botafogo’s strength

Officially, Chay has not yet been confirmed as embezzlement in the Botafogo to the game with the Confidence, this wednesday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the Serie B. However, it is difficult for the midfielder to enter the field, due to the unfair entry he received against the Goiás and generated ankle injury.

Still, Botafogo is a favorite for commentators on the “Os Donos da Bola” show, by the “Band”.

– The retrospective of Botafogo at home is much better than that of Coritiba, who took 3-0 from Cruzeiro. We are reaching the final stretch, Botafogo is going without its best piece. Will the substitute, who won’t play like Chay, earn what Chay does for the team? Or will the team miss Chay a lot? Confiança is fighting, but Botafogo is the clear favorite even without Chay – he said Ronaldo Castro.

– Playing at home, with the use he has and the use of Enderson (Moreira), Botafogo is well fitted… Of course Chay is missed because he is the man of creation, he arrives, finishes very well, shoots from outside the area, what I have sense lacking in some teams of Brazilian football. Chay is important. From time to time they say they had to pass the ball, understand, the other team is closed, it attracts the marking. If Botafogo wins, it goes to 59 and takes a giant step towards the classification. I have no doubt that Botafogo via classify no – he completed René Simões.