Commercial dollar operates at a slight increase and the stock market retreats; follow up

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, operates lower and the commercial dollar rose slightly this morning, with financial agents expecting the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting and an awaited vote of the PEC dos Precatórios.

Around 10:15 am (Eastern), the Stock Exchange dropped 0.66%, reaching 104,851,812 points. Monday (1st) the index closed up 1.98%, at 105,550,859 points.

Coming from three consecutive highs, the commercial dollar maintained the trend in today’s morning operations, with a 0.19% appreciation around 10:15 am, trading at R$5.681. On Monday (1st), the commercial dollar rose 0.43% and closed short at R$ 5.670.

Scenario

The market operates today awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. The US central bank is expected to announce the start of a reduction in its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

In addition, there was repercussion of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Central Bank, which showed that the autarchy considered raising the rate Selic at a more aggressive pace.

In the Chamber of Deputies, however, there is an expectation for the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios. The project foresees fiscal space of at least R$83 billion for the government in 2022, breaching the spending ceiling, and enables the financing of Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família, of R$400, amid a possible re-election attempt of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

The corporate news also had repercussions, with Lojas Americanas and Americanas among the highlights, amid the progress in the merger process of the companies.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.

*With information from Reuters agency.