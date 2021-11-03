Companies lose R$234.6 billion in stock market value in October

The advance of inflation, the highly unstable political scenario, the government’s indications that it will not comply with the spending ceiling rule and the possibility of recession in 2022 are symptoms that have already negatively impacted the financial market. In October, Brazilian companies listed on the Ibovespa lost R$ 234.6 billion in value up to the 26th, according to a survey by Economatica, a financial information platform, made at the request of the UOL.

Another factor that shows the worsening of the scenario is the year-to-date data. If in January Brazilian companies were valued at R$4.948 trillion, now this value is R$4.338 trillion, a decrease of approximately R$610 billion. In other words, 38.4% of the depreciation recorded in 2021 took place only in the last month. To help investors find opportunities on the Stock Exchange in view of the crisis and the greater attractiveness of fixed income products, the UOL talked to market analysts. See what they said.

Who won and who lost in October?

According to the economics, considering the price of the shares, the list of companies that gained the most market value in October has Lojas Americanas, BB Seguridade, PetroRio, Energies BR, Cesp, Petrobras, telephone Brazil, Gerdau and American.

On the other hand, the casualties in the last month were due to Meluze, Blue, BRF, goal, CVC, Light, Petz, Cyrela, Eztec and locamerica.

What are the opportunities on the Stock Exchange?

Analysts believe this is a good time for companies considered defensive, such as those in the export and energy sectors and for oil companies.

For the person responsible for the AZ manager’s equity strategy quest, welliam Wang, PetroRio and Petrobras are good opportunities. The advantage for the first, in comparison with the second, is not having the risk of possible interference by the government.

“We like Petrobras because of the restricted supply scenario [de petróleo no mundo]. But it’s a risk. From a social point of view, I don’t know the limit for the population if the price of a barrel continues to rise,” he says Wang.

The Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Iber/FGV) points out that the worsening of the water crisis, which raises the price of electricity, and the increases in the price of a barrel of oil resulted in a 10.25% increase in the IPCA in the last 12 months through September.

In the case of PetroRio, the possibility of winning bids for the Albacora and Albacora Leste oil fields could give new gas to production and share prices.

Wang also points out BB Seguridade, the insurance company of Banco do Brasil, as an opportunity, as the company benefits from the increase in interest rates.

The acquisition of electric papers Cesp it is also evaluated as positive by the specialist. In addition to the rise in energy prices due to water scarcity, the company disclosed a relevant fact in which it said that the Votorantim group and the Canadian fund CPPIB, its controllers, intend to consolidate their energy assets in a new company.

In the portfolio of recommendations of the Orama Investments appear CVC and Petz, even with the scenario considered more adverse for retail and tourism.

“We see an operational moment for retail that is better than what the market is pricing right now,” he says Phil Soares, head of stock analysis at Orama.

already the Gerdau can benefit from revenue in dollars, points out Enrico Cozzolino, analyst at Levante Ideias Investimentos.

“THE Gerdau has been surfing the high of the commodity (steel), with about 20% of the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the United States, where there is a government infrastructure package and the economic recovery favoring the company,” he says.

Sectors to be cautious

Analysts believe that there are some sectors that investors should look carefully and carefully before investing. This is precisely the case for tourism companies, airlines and retailers.

In the case of Azul and Gol, the pressure on fuel prices may weigh against the operations, says the market specialist at Guide Investments, Rodrigo Crespi.

On the other hand, there is a repressed demand for travel, and the resumption of activities can favor companies.

“There was a return of flights to Orlando, Florida (USA), something beneficial for Azul, which ends counterbalancing the question of costs,” he says.

He believes that the CVC is seen as more resilient on account of the hospitality sector. And it can be favored with events such as the Copa Libertadores final, scheduled for November in Montevideo, Uruguay, and Rock in Rio, confirmed for September 2022.

Retailers such as Lojas Americanas should have more difficulties because of the drop in Brazilian income and inflation.

“Retail suffered much more than the stock market. They are high beta shares, that is, if the stock market falls, they fall much more. There is a whole connection between retail and the local scenario,” says Enrico Cozzolino, from Levante.

Greater competition between e-commerce companies and the entry of new companies in the Brazilian market such as Amazon and, more recently, shopee and alibaba, can also impact both Lojas Americanas and Magazine Luiza.

“You can’t say Amazon came here to play. It could burn a few billion dollars and it won’t make any difference,” he says. Wang, from AZ quest.