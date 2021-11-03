Companies Pledge $3 Billion for Deforestation-Free Cattle and Soy Production – Economy

Eight financial institutions and agribusiness companies announced a commitment to $3 billion for the production of soy and cattle free from deforestation and conversion of natural habitats in South America, reported in a note to NGO The Nature Conservancy. The agreement also provides US$ 200 million in disbursements until 2022.

According to TNC, the companies &Green Fund, AGRI3, DuAgro, Grupo Gaia, JGP Asset Management, Syngenta, Sustainable Investment Management and VERT announced their financial commitments in the World Leaders Summit inside the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which started on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The commitments made by these private entities will accelerate the flow of capital to farmers, enabling the transition to more sustainable business models, including expanding production on degraded pastures and increasing productivity – for example, through sustainable intensification of agriculture. livestock”, evaluates TNC in the note.

The companies also signed the initiative’s launch statement Financial Innovation for the Amazon, Cerrado and Chaco (IFACC), becoming the first signatories of the initiative, with the objective of turning the production of commodities in the region towards a more sustainable model. IFACC’s goal is to achieve $10 billion in appointments and $1 billion in disbursements, until 2025.