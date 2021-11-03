Concussion caused pianist Nelson Freire to die after falling at home | Rio de Janeiro

Rio – Pianist Nelson Freire had a brain concussion after suffering a fall at his home, in the Joá neighborhood, in the West Zone of Rio, causing his death in the early hours of Monday (1st), at the age of 77. The information was disclosed by the musician’s advisor, Glória Guerra, to the G1 portal, this Tuesday (2), who said that he died instantly. The pianist’s body was veiled today in a ceremony open to the public at Theatro Municipal, in downtown Rio.

At the wake, musicians paid homage to Freire through a performance. He would be buried in the Memorial do Carmo cemetery, in the Caju neighborhood, in the city’s Port Zone, but relatives informed G1 that the burial will take place in the family’s mausoleum, in the municipality of Boa Esperança, Minas Gerais, where the pianist was born. There is still no information about the transfer of the body from Rio de Janeiro to Minas Gerais.

Nelson Freire’s last performance at Theatro Municipal was in December 2018. In 2019, he had an accident while walking on the Barra da Tijuca beach promenade and had to undergo shoulder surgery. Returning to the stage was scheduled for 2020, but due to the covid-19 pandemic, his recitals were cancelled. Two months ago, he had canceled his participation as a juror in the Chopin Competition in Warsaw.