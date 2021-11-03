Conmebol confirms the presence of the public at the Women’s Libertadores games

Conmebol confirmed this Tuesday that the Libertadores Feminina games will have the presence of the public. Corinthians is already in Asunción, Paraguay, the host city for the tournament, and will debut on Thursday against San Lorenzo.

Tickets for matches will be free. Fans who want to attend the stadium need to register in the Conmebol identification system (click here) and reserve their tickets through another event website (click here). For more information click here.

By determination of the Ministry of Health of Paraguay, only people with full vaccination can attend the games, whether two doses or a single dose. Children under the age of 12 cannot go to the games. Those over 12 years old, but underage and fully vaccinated, will be released with the presence of a companion.

The continental tournament takes place between the 3rd and the 18th of November. The stadiums Manuel Ferreira (of Olimpia) and Arsenio Erico (of Nacional) will serve as home for the clashes – Timão will play all of its group stage games in the second stadium. The alvinegra team was champion in 2017 and 2019, and is looking for the third championship.

