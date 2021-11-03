Conservative journalist deletes photos with ‘Alec Baldwin fantasy’

The American journalist Rick Leventhal deleted the controversial photos he posted on his social networks, where he appeared in a costume similar to Alec Baldwin in the movie “Rust”, paralyzed after the tragedy that took the life of Halyna Hutchins – the actor accidentally shot in the director of photography, who could not resist her injuries.

Leventhal is a former correspondent for Fox News, one of the most conservative stations in the United States, and a supporter of former President Donald Trump’s policies. On Halloween, he appeared in a cowboy costume while his wife, Kelly Dodd, wore clothes reminiscent of North American natives.

By posting the photos on Instagram, he justified the choice as a “homage” to Baldwin, one of Trump’s biggest critics in the American media and interpreter of a version of the former president on “Saturday Night Live” — a role that reached earn you an Emmy.

“Kelly celebrated her Native American origin and I celebrated the great American film actor Alec Baldwin,” he wrote Leventhal in the caption of his post, which immediately attracted widespread criticism, even from the conservative audience that follows him on the web. “This is in absurdly bad taste,” said one of them. “I’m conservative and I support you and Kelly in general, but that’s in bad taste. I’m sure I wouldn’t dress like that if it was your daughter who got shot,” said another.

Yesterday, Leventhal released a statement on the website “Page Six” where he explained his costume, stating that he decided to “dress like Baldwin” at the last minute. “In no way was I trying to offend anyone except Alec Baldwin. He’s an idiot and deserves all the rage he’s been having,” he argued.

The criticism continued, and this afternoon Leventhal deleted the post; according to him, out of respect for the family in Halyna Hutchins. “People distorted our costumes and intentions in ways none of us could have imagined and filled our page with hate. We removed the post out of respect for the victims’ families and I just hope the cancellation culture doesn’t cancel Halloween next time.” he declared to the same portal.