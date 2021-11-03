‘Consumption recovery’? Company will have to explain electricity bill at R$ 10 thousand to MS client · Jornal Midiamax

Problems with the calculation of electricity consumption in Mato Grosso do Sul are not exclusive to Energisa, the target of complaints in regulatory and consumer protection bodies and even CPI in the Legislative Assembly. Also present in the State, Elektro is investigated for lack of transparency with customers when reporting calculations on the so-called “consumption recovery”.

An inspection carried out 3 years ago by the distributor’s technicians in Três Lagoas, 338 kilometers from Campo Grande, which generated an invoice of almost R$ 10 thousand, turned into a legal dispute and resulted in Elektro’s obligation to explain to its customers in a manner clear and detailed, how the arrears bill is made in case of identification of fraud in consumption.

Elektro is an energy distributor with a strong presence in São Paulo, also extending its services to 5 municipalities in Mato Grosso do Sul along the Paraná River: Selvíria, Brasilândia, Santa Rita do Pardo, Anaurilândia and Três Lagoas.

According to the process that took place at the 1st Special Civil and Criminal Court of Três Lagoas, on May 30, 2019, two company technicians went to the residence of a consumer to check the measurement clock. At that time, they issued an inspection occurrence term proving the irregularity, generating an invoice of R$ 9,913.97 based on the billing review calculation.

At the time, all the identified problems would not have been explained to the consumer and, mainly, why the value of the fraud found to have approached such value. The case came to court and, initially, the charge was suspended.

Energy ‘Measurement Deficiency’

In the case file, Elektro defended the regularity of the charge alleging that, among the problems in the meter, there was a broken seal and the outgoing “phase b” conductor was removed, connected to the incoming one – thus, there would be fraud not recording the consumption . The technicians’ work solved the problem and the meter was not replaced.

The case was finally judged at the first instance by judge Daliane Magali Zanco Bressan. A priori, it was evaluated as a measurement deficiency due to a defect in the device, charging less than the amount actually consumed until the technical visit.

The magistrate pointed out that it would not be enough for Elektro to prove the inexistence of irregularities in the meter, but also the consequences thereof and present a set of evidence explaining, in a transparent and clear way to the consumer, that it is “technically hyposufficient”.

Elektro service station; concessionaire became the target of investigation in the MPMS. (Photo: JPNews/Reproduction)

In other words, no, it is not enough to prove that there was an irregularity – which Elektro did -, but also that there was benefit for the consumer in order to generate the charge and demand payment for the alleged frauds, which had not been done until the conclusion of the case in the first instance.

This is because the documents did not detail, at least clearly, how it should be done to the consumer, by virtue of the concessionaire’s duty to provide efficient information to the consumer, which is due to contractual good faith, how much this resulted in under-measurement — “if it generated a minor measurement”, pointed out the magistrate.

Fuzzy Calculus

Also according to the judge, the concessionaire retroacted the calculation over 24 months, without adequately informing the reasons for having chosen such term. The ruling reinforces that Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) determines that the duration of energy recovery is determined technically or by analyzing the history of energy consumption and power demand.

If it is not possible to make this identification, it must be limited to 6 months prior to verification.

In the case of the customer in question, it should have been explained where the 3 highest consumptions of the 12 measurement cycles prior to the identification of the irregularity came from and clarify that it was from these 12 months that the data came to calculate the average. This would not have been done, opting to use an average without explaining anything.

“It is not possible to say whether the debt exists or not; it is not the case, yet, to declare the existence or non-existence, as long as the defendant does not fulfill its contractual obligation to adequately inform the consumer – in a clear, ostensible and intelligible way – of how she arrived at that consumption recovery worksheet, to then yes, to allow the consumer, if he disagrees with the criteria, to adopt the appropriate measures”, sentenced the magistrate.

The decision confirmed the injunction and suspended the collection of the invoice of R$ 9,913.97, at least, until the concessionaire fulfills the obligation to adequately inform how it arrived at that recovery sheet, allowing the consumer to take the measures it deems appropriate. Until then, it would not have the right to interrupt the provision of the service, collect the debt or register the customer’s name in the records of defaulters.

Judge Daliane Bressan’s sentence was issued on April 14, 2020.

On April 22 of the same year, Judge Janine Rodrigues de Oliveira Trindade ratified the sentence proposal and called the Public Defenders of Mato Grosso do Sul and the Union and the Public Prosecutors of Mato Grosso do Sul and Federal, so that, in tutelage consumer collective, take measures to ensure that Elektro fully complies with its duty of information and transparency when drawing up calculations for the recovery of consumption due to irregularities.

Aneel should also be notified to take the measures it deems appropriate.

As a result of the communication, on July 28, 2021, the prosecutor Etéocles Brito Mendonça Dias Junior registered the opening of factual news about “possible disrespect to the duty of information and transparency in the preparation of calculations arising from the recovery of consumption by irregularity” made by Elektro.

As published in this Wednesday’s (3) edition of the Official Gazette of the MPMS (Ministry of Public Affairs of Mato Grosso do Sul), on October 27 this year, the prosecutor Fernando Marcelo Peixoto Lanza determined the conversion of the investigation into a civil inquiry.

Energisa in the crosshairs of CPI, Aneel and Procon-MS

With this investigation, Elektro “joins” Energisa as the target of investigations by public bodies on account of its performance. In the case of the latter, which serves the other 74 municipalities in the state, the investigations include a CPI in the Legislative Assembly aimed at verifying fraud in consumption measurement — with an expert inspection being commissioned on watches, to be carried out by USP (University of São Paulo).

In 2021, Energisa also saw the number of complaints at Aneel and at Procon-MS soar. In the first, the number grew again after storms in mid-October resulted in the interruption of electricity supply in several municipalities.

According to data obtained by the Mediamax Newspaper, Energisa was the champion of complaints registered with Procon-MS in 2020, with 1,106 complaints. Between the 1st of January and the last 19th of October, there were 1,318 complaints, surpassing all the complaints from the previous year.

Energisa was also punished by more than BRL 11 million by Aneel, in amounts to be reverted to consumers, for failures in the energy supply in periods exceeding the allowable periods. The company recently started the tariff review process, which will be implemented in 2022 and may include a bill in excess of R$400 million for consumers.