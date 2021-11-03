contest accumulates and prize rises to R$1 million

Nobody scored the 20 tens of the draw for the 2231 contest of Lotomania, held today (1) by Caixa. With no winners, the prize accumulated for the next edition and is now estimated at R$ 1 million. The dozens drawn were 06-09-12-15-19-25-26-31-33-36-37-41-44-46-52-54-61-68-71-90.

This time, no ticket missed the 20 numbers drawn and won what is normally Lotomania’s second highest prize. On the other hand, five bets had 19 hits. Each of them received a prize of R$33,119.43.

There were even more winners in the following categories:

– 67 bets had 18 hits and won R$ 1,544.75 each;

– 495 bets matched 17 numbers and received R$ 209.08 each;

– 2,799 bets placed 16 numbers and won R$36.97 each; and

– 11,861 bets scored 15 hits and pocketed R$8.72.

Lotomania: How do I enter the next draw?

All you have to do is place a bet of 50 numbers on the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery site. The biggest prizes are for tickets that match 20 and 19 numbers, or miss all the tens drawn. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the draw, which normally takes place at 20:00 (GMT).

How much does the bet cost?

At Lotomania, unlike other Caixa modalities, there is only one bet possibility, with 50 numbers. The single price is R$2.50.

Lotomania: what are the chances of winning?

The chance of taking the top prize, which needs 20 hits, is one in 11,372,635. In the 19-number range, the chance is one in 352,551. Going without hitting anything is just as likely as hitting the 20 tens: one chance at 11,372,635.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.