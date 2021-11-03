Coordinator of the Brazilian Climate Forum resigns during COP26

The executive coordinator of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change, Oswaldo Santos Lucon, resigned this Tuesday (2). He accompanies the delegation of the Ministry of the Environment in Glasgow, where Brazil participates in COP26, the United Nations climate conference.

THE CNN, Lucon said that he sent an email to minister Joaquim Leite, he should go to Gasglow in the next few days, to communicate his resignation. He stated that he was dissatisfied, not addressing the criticisms to anyone.

“I hoped to bring government and society into dialogue. However, it was not being useful for either the government or society. I committed myself within my available resources. I believe that someone else will be able to do what I couldn’t do”, he summed up.

what is the forum

The forum is a body made up of government and civil society representatives and aims to “raise awareness and mobilize society and contribute to the discussion of actions needed to address global climate change”.

Since its creation in 2009, it has been chaired by the President of the Republic.

The announcement came a day after Brazil announced a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which will be 50% by 2030, but without detailing the calculation basis.

The former coordinator was previously from the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo, and holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo (USP).

Wanted, the Ministry of the Environment said it has no information about the request.