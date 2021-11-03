Coordinator of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change resigns: ‘COP could be better used’ | Cop 26

The executive coordinator of Brazilian Forum on Climate Change , Oswaldo dos Santos Lucon, resigned from the position this Tuesday (2), at the beginning of negotiations for the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change – COP26. He was appointed to the role as early as May 2019 by President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The Forum has a goal in its creation and I have not been able to fulfill it. If it is not being fulfilled, there may be better people than me to do this,” said Lucon to g1, by phone. He is in Glasgow, Scotland, where the climate conference is taking place.

More ambitious goals and US$ 100 billion from rich countries: see 5 COP26 focal points for Brazil

Asked about any external impediment that might have hampered the work, the now former coordinator said that “no one prevented him and that it is not a question of competence either.”

“Here at the COP I am politically neutral. I will not criticize the government, or anyone, I will not. But the COP could be better used. I tried, but I couldn’t,” he said.

According to Claudio Angelo, from the Climate Observatory, a network of 70 civil society organizations, Lucon “is a great scientist, a very competent specialist.”

“He’s a very good guy, but no executive coordinator of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change can be better than the government he serves. So he was left with no room for maneuver. I think he thought he could bring Salles to reason. Obviously Salles was not very interested in having the Forum strong,” said Angelo.

“Because of that, the Forum didn’t get money, it didn’t get a dialogue with the federal government and became a decorative piece in the Brazilian climate governance”, he added.

Oswaldo Lucon is a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a scientific-political organization created in 1988 by the United Nations Environment Program and the World Meteorological Organization. He is also an advisor for climate change at the São Paulo Environment Secretariat and is a researcher on the subject.

The Brazilian Forum on Climate Change is a hybrid committee, that is, it has members from civil society and government, headed by the country’s president. It was created with the aim of making deliberations and providing guidance on climate policies in the country.

Among the attributions of the Forum is the responsibility to indicate the members of civil society that are part of the National Fund on Climate Change. The Fund was created in 2009 to support projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to adapt the country to the effects of climate change, with a lack of water in semi-arid regions.

O g1 contacted the Ministry of the Environment regarding Lucon’s resignation, but until the last update of this report he had not received a response.