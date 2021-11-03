COP26: Brazil, China and more than 100 countries sign agreement to zero deforestation by 2030

Nathalia Passarinho * – @npassarinho

From BBC News Brazil in London

2 November 2021, 08:32 -03

Credit, REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo caption, Agreement provides for US$ 19.2 billion in public and private resources to combat the destruction of forests, such as the Amazon

Representatives from more than one hundred countries, including China and Brazil, signed an agreement for the protection of forests that aims to eliminate deforestation in the world by 2030. The so-called Forest Deal was negotiated during COP26, the United Nations conference on climate change , in Glasgow, Scotland.

The agreement foresees US$ 19.2 billion in public and private resources for actions related to forest preservation, firefighting, reforestation and protection of indigenous territories.

As BBC News Brasil anticipated last week, Brazil, where most of the Amazon rainforest is located, has decided to join the agreement, despite doubts about whether the Bolsonaro government would agree to sign a document that contrasts with the environmental policy adopted over the past three years. .

The agreement, which will be officially announced this Tuesday (2/11), at a COP26 event, provides for measures to prevent products associated with deforestation from receiving private financing and from being traded internationally. It also highlights the importance of indigenous peoples and other traditional communities as protectors of the forest.

Ambassador Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, who heads the negotiations for the Brazilian delegation at COP26, said that Brazil’s signature demonstrates a “new posture” of the Brazilian government in the environmental area.

“We are satisfied with the final result. This demonstrates once again the new Brazilian posture of commitment to sustainable development issues and specifically to climate change,” Carvalho Neto told BBC News Brasil.

“Brazil has the expectation that the world’s largest economies will do their part as well, especially in reducing the use of fossil energy, the main cause of global warming,” demanded the ambassador, who is secretary for Multilateral Political Affairs.

Of the $19.2 billion provided for in the agreement to protect forests, about $12 billion will come from 12 developed countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France and Germany. The resources will be distributed to developing countries between 2021 and 2025. Brazil should be one of those contemplated because of the importance of the Amazon. Indonesia and Congo, which also have large tropical forests, are also expected to receive a significant amount of resources.

Another $7.2 billion will come from the private sector. In addition, CEOs of more than 30 financial institutions, such as Aviva, Schroder and Axa, have pledged to eliminate investments in activities linked to deforestation.

Of the private resources, $3 billion will go to Latin America, through a fund designed to guarantee that soy and cattle production in the Amazon, Cerrado and Chaco regions are free from deforestation.

Credit, Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Photo caption, From private resources, US$ 3 billion will go to a fund destined to guarantee that soy and cattle production in the Amazon, Cerrado and Chaco regions are free from deforestation

Currently, 23% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from land use and deforestation. In Brazil, this percentage is much higher, reaching more than 70%.

Currently, an area of ​​forest the size of 27 football fields disappears every minute in the world. Deforestation in the Amazon grew strongly in the first two years of Bolsonaro’s government. In 2020, forest destruction was the largest in 12 years.

Asked whether leaders like Bolsonaro can be trusted to enforce the deal, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said the country had shown “engagement” in the negotiations.

“The last time a commitment on forests was attempted (in 2014) Brazil did not want to be a part, neither Russia nor China,” he pointed out. “[Já no caso do] Brazil, they were really engaged with us on this agenda. It’s a big step for them.”

But the agreement does not provide for punishment for countries that do not comply with its terms. “It does not go so far as to provide mechanisms for control and punishment. It is not in the nature of these agreements,” said the UK Environment Secretary.

Indigenous people criticize Bolsonaro government ‘present’

Indigenous organizations present at COP26 criticized the fact that they were not included in the negotiations for the forest agreement. For the indigenous leader Kretã Kaingang, coordinator of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, the Forest Deal “rewards” the Bolsonaro government and its policy of “destruction” with resources.

“This is a government agreement. We were not heard. This agreement involves financing to reduce deforestation, but in Brazil we have projects under discussion in the National Congress, supported by the Bolsonaro government, which allow mining, deforestation and the use of indigenous lands for agricultural production,” Kaingang told BBC News Brasil.

“This agreement rewards this policy of deforestation, death and destruction of indigenous people.”

Opportunities for Brazil?

But for some environmentalists and public policy experts, the signing of the forestry agreement is a good sign of change in Brazil’s environmental discourse. But they point out that concrete measures aimed at reducing deforestation will be necessary to “convince” the international public of Brazilian intentions.

With the adhesion to the so-called Forest Deal, Brazil is committing to principles that clash with proposals in the National Congress that until then were defended by the Bolsonaro government, such as the legalization of deforested public lands for agriculture and the release of mining in indigenous territories .

“The signing is an indication of a change in environmental policy. It is an important sign. But signing this agreement will not be enough. The country has below zero credibility. We have to demonstrate that deforestation will fall through means of command and control “, told BBC Brasil the biologist Roberto Waack, who is a member of the board of directors of Marfrig, the second largest beef producer in the world.

The four main points of the Forest Deal include: protecting indigenous peoples as ‘guardians of the forest’; promotion of an environmentally sustainable supply and demand chain for commodities; funding to promote green economy; and defending regulations that limit international financing and trade in products linked to deforestation.

For Waack, adherence to the text brings more economic opportunities than damage to Brazilian agriculture.

“The business sector that is in the international market has already realized that it has many more opportunities than barriers,” said the biologist, who is also co-author of the book Rethinking the Amazon.

“We have an agribusiness with technological capacity and good conservation instruments, but everything is in a bag only in the international perception and everyone is harmed by the government’s signal to defend deforestation.”

Waack highlights, however, that the agreement will possibly limit the economic use of the Amazon and other forests to so-called “forest economic activities”, which do not cause degradation. This is the case, for example, of sustainable extractivism for the export of açaí.

“This document opens the way to diversify the economy, but forest economic activity. This means that it cannot cause damage to the forest, such as mining in indigenous lands,” said the biologist who, in addition to being a member of the Marfrig board, is chairman of the board. Instituto Arapyaú, which channels private investments to sustainable projects.

Credit, REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO Photo caption, Brazil announced in the second goal of bringing forward to 2028 a commitment to eliminate illegal deforestation

The idea, as announced by the Brazilian government, is that there is a gradual decrease in forest destruction by 15% a year between 2022 and 2024, rising to a 40% reduction in 2025 and 2026, until reaching zero deforestation in 2028.

Brazil also pledged to increase the goal of reducing polluting gases from 43% to 50% by 2030. The announcement was made by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite.

He also confirmed that he will make official during COP26 the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 — when emissions are reduced to the maximum and the rest are fully offset, for example, with technology to capture carbon from the atmosphere.

Brazil had initially presented an emission reduction target of 37% by 2025 and 43% by 2030, based on the year 2005.

In a message recorded before the announcement of the new goals, President Jair Bolsonaro said there is room for “more ambition” in climate control and guaranteed that Brazil is “part of the solution” to the problem.

“Brazil is part of the solution to overcome this global challenge. The results achieved by 2020 demonstrate that we can be more ambitious. I authorized the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, to present new climate goals during COP26”, declared Bolsonaro, in a video broadcast during the event in which the minister of the Environment presented the new Brazilian commitments.

The speech and the promise of “ambition” contrast with the environmental policy of the first three years of Bolsonaro’s government. The difficulty for the Brazilian delegation will be to convince other countries about the seriousness of their environmental commitments, given two consecutive years of increase in deforestation in the Amazon.

Data show that, in the Bolsonaro government, in 2020, the number of fires in the entire territory was the highest in 10 years; the volume of carbon emissions in 2019 was the highest in 13 years, and deforestation in the Amazon reached the highest level since 2008.

* With reporting by Georgina Rannard & Francesca Gillett