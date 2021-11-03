COP26: Brazil, China and more than 100 countries sign agreement to zero deforestation by 2030

by

  • Nathalia Passarinho * – @npassarinho
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

woods

Credit, REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Photo caption,

Agreement provides for US$ 19.2 billion in public and private resources to combat the destruction of forests, such as the Amazon

Representatives from more than one hundred countries, including China and Brazil, signed an agreement for the protection of forests that aims to eliminate deforestation in the world by 2030. The so-called Forest Deal was negotiated during COP26, the United Nations conference on climate change , in Glasgow, Scotland.

The agreement foresees US$ 19.2 billion in public and private resources for actions related to forest preservation, firefighting, reforestation and protection of indigenous territories.

As BBC News Brasil anticipated last week, Brazil, where most of the Amazon rainforest is located, has decided to join the agreement, despite doubts about whether the Bolsonaro government would agree to sign a document that contrasts with the environmental policy adopted over the past three years. .

The agreement, which will be officially announced this Tuesday (2/11), at a COP26 event, provides for measures to prevent products associated with deforestation from receiving private financing and from being traded internationally. It also highlights the importance of indigenous peoples and other traditional communities as protectors of the forest.