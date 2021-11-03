COP26: Johnson apologizes to Israeli minister in wheelchair – News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized to the Israel’s energy minister after she complained that the lack of accessibility for wheelchair users prevented her from attending a meeting of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021 — the COP26 — in Glasgow, on Monday (1).

On Tuesday (2), a taxi with wheelchair accessibility, arranged at the last minute, transported Karine Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, to the meeting place. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, one of the world leaders present, accompanied her to the summit.

Elharrar said on Monday that he felt sad that he could not reach the conference site as the only options for accessing the meeting area were walking or boarding a van that was not suitable for his wheelchair.

She accompanied Bennett to a meeting with Johnson on Tuesday, which was recorded and released on video by the Israeli prime minister’s office. “I noticed that there was some confusion with the preparations yesterday. I am very, very sorry about that,” said the British prime minister.

Earlier, British Environment Secretary George Eustice suggested in a BBC interview that Israel may not have informed hosts in advance of Elharrar’s specific needs.

But the spokesman for the Israeli embassy in the UK said the mission “has communicated all necessary details to all involved, as required, in recent weeks”.

Conference organizers posted on Twitter on Tuesday: “This was a genuine mistake and we apologize for that. [Elharrar] present in COP26 today”.

